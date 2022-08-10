Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez enjoy an exclusive dinner in London
What do you think they were talking about?Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez enjoy dinner in London Tom Cruise is all smiles heading to dinner with Jeff BezosThere may be some new celebrity BFFs on the horizon. On Monday, Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez were...
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
Popculture
Did Renee Zellweger's Friends Urge Her to Break up With Ant Anstead Amid Custody Battle With HGTV Star?
Are Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead on the rocks? A recent report has claimed that Zellweger's friends want her to break up with Anstead. They allegedly want her to part ways with Anstead amid his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over their 2-year-old son, Hudson. However, is this really the case? Suggest sheds some light on the rumor and sets the record straight.
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Popculture
Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case
Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post that Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.
Alex Rodriguez Opens Up About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez: ‘We Had a Great Time’
No hard feelings. Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez – and he has nothing but glowing things to say about her. “Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez, 46, said of his relationship with the Marry Me star during the Wednesday, July 13, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”
MLB・
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss on a Bench in Paris During Their Honeymoon
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are showing off their love all over Paris. Today, Lopez and Affleck were seen showing sweet PDA on a private walk around a garden. The Marry Me star was glowing in a white flowy midi dress, featuring a colorful floral print, short sleeves, and an ample skirt. She carried a red bag and wore natural makeup and a messy bun.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Elle
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez
More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
Rosario Dawson Confirmed She’s Moving On From Cory Booker With Her New Poet Boyfriend
Click here to read the full article. Rosario Dawson sure knows how to blow up the internet and reveal a blossoming romance in a very cute way. The Mandalorian star took to Instagram to share a loving video of her with reported new boyfriend, Nnamdi Okafor — and if you listen carefully, that is where the real confirmation comes in. The 43-year-old actress shared the clip from the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, where she and Okafor were riding in the back of a golf cart. The romantic duo was adorably mugging for the camera when the Nigerian poet sweetly said, “I love...
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
ETOnline.com
Alex Rodriguez Has a Guys' Night Out After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez was keeping busy this weekend while his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck were tying the knot in Las Vegas. The former MLB pro, who has most recently been romantically linked to 25-year-old fitness model Katherine Padgett, was in California and posted videos to his Instagram Story of his weekend workout, which included running up bleachers at UCLA and doing pull-ups and push-ups.
Ben Affleck lists Los Angeles home for $30 million
Ben Affleck has officially put his house in Los Angeles on the market with an asking price of almost $30m, one month after tying the knot with Jennifer Lopez.According to TMZ, the 49-year-old actor listed his property on Tuesday, which he bought back in 2018 for $19m. It is currently on the market for $29.995m. The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a massive pool and spa.Los Angeles-based real estate agent Zac Mostame has since shared the listing on social media, where he described the mansion’s different amenities, some of which include a family room with a...
ELLE DECOR
From the Archive: Tour Sarah Jessica Parker’s Relaxed Hamptons Retreat
This story originally appeared in the October 2005 issue of ELLE DECOR. For more stories from our archive, subscribe to ELLE DECOR All Access. Four years ago, when Eric Hughes began designing a weekend house in Bridgehampton, New York, for actress Sarah Jessica Parker, he knew he wanted to create a place that could handle sandy feet, damp bathing suits, and lots of people. He was a California boy who grew up in Newport Beach, so he knew all about beachy weekend life. What he was not, surprisingly, was an interior designer. A recent refugee from Hollywood, he had given up his job as ice president of production at Universal Pictures, where he had shepherded hit movies like Bride of Chucky and Bring It On. So despite the fact that he and Parker had been friends for years, he was a bit nervous about the undertaking.
Nicki Swift
