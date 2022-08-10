This story originally appeared in the October 2005 issue of ELLE DECOR. For more stories from our archive, subscribe to ELLE DECOR All Access. Four years ago, when Eric Hughes began designing a weekend house in Bridgehampton, New York, for actress Sarah Jessica Parker, he knew he wanted to create a place that could handle sandy feet, damp bathing suits, and lots of people. He was a California boy who grew up in Newport Beach, so he knew all about beachy weekend life. What he was not, surprisingly, was an interior designer. A recent refugee from Hollywood, he had given up his job as ice president of production at Universal Pictures, where he had shepherded hit movies like Bride of Chucky and Bring It On. So despite the fact that he and Parker had been friends for years, he was a bit nervous about the undertaking.

