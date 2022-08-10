Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top Things to see and do in North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerHigh Point, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Syracuse University would owe football coach Dino Babers over $10 million if fired this season
Syracuse, N.Y. — If Syracuse football managed to make it to six wins and a bowl game this season, it might be enough for the university to justify keeping coach Dino Babers around. The more obvious reason to keep Babers around, though, is the price tag of firing him....
Enrique Cruz Jr. on NIL deal with Syracuse football fan tailgate: ‘I just went for it’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Enrique Cruz Jr. wasn’t sure what he was getting himself into when he applied for a fan-sponsored name, image, and likeness deal earlier this summer. The Syracuse football offensive lineman hadn’t seen anything else like it, but it seemed like a good opportunity.
nunesmagician.com
Thamel: Orange football head coach Dino Babers owed more than $10m at end of season
The Syracuse Orange football season has begun fall camp, and many of the conversations around the team have centered around the need for success this season, as the Orange and head coach Dino Babers are still looking for just the second winning season as he heads into his 7th year at the helm of the program. This unfortunate overall record has stoked discussions about Babers’ job security, but with little known about his contract, any conversation eventually circles around to the unknowns of a buyout, and years remaining on the contract.
Who is Syracuse recruiting in 2023 class and how many scholarships are available? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – If there’s one topic that gets discussed the most in Mike’s Mailbox, it’s got to be recruiting. Fans always have questions about individual recruits, but it’s the larger picture questions that I like the best. We’ve got a look at both the up-close and the broader view of recruiting in just one question in this week’s Mailbox, plus a whole lot more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Section III football coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — The Section III high school football season is right around the corner and coaches will spend the next few weeks preparing their teams to face many tough opponents. Practice for most teams begins Aug. 20, with the first games being played Sept. 2.
Syracuse battles back twice for resilient 6-5 win over Buffalo on Thursday Night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets would not be denied on Thursday night, rallying back from two different deficits to take down the Buffalo Bisons, 6-5, at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak in the process. Syracuse (48-60) got off to an excellent start, plating...
Section III football players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (78 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 47 Section III football teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football begins Aug. 20, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
Daily Orange
Jimmy Boeheim to play professionally in Greece
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. SU head coach Jim Boeheim confirmed on ESPN Radio’s Orange Nation with Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia that former Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim will play professionally in Greece this upcoming season. Jimmy will depart for Greece “in a week,” Boeheim said.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
Joseph Estrella wants a second family; that’s what Syracuse basketball is
Syracuse basketball fanatics, myself included, will have a long couple of weeks to sweat out before the top-20 prospect and ultra-talented big man Joseph Estrella announces his future collegiate home. The four-star Estrella, a 6-foot-11 power forward/center, recently said via social media that he expects to unveil his college choice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Nottingham boys athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Nottingham male sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Nottingham is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Cicero-North Syracuse and Fayetteville-Manlius.
NY men’s amateur golf championship: Charlie Berridge wins; Skaneateles golfer finishes in Top 10
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The final round of the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship finished with a record-breaking performance Thursday at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. Charlie Berridge, of Wykagyl Country Club, broke the tournament record for lowest total score in the championship’s history with a 14-under...
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)
Joseph Moran is the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. I write in response to the opinion letter of Joe Porter, “Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier,” (Aug. 2, 2022). As president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, I must point out some problems with the letter’s assumptions and accusations.
Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The armed, retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes
A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0