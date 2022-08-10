Read full article on original website
Related
Top returning Section III girls soccer goalies, ranked by 2021 saves
The top returning girls soccer goalies who led Section III in saves during the 2021 season. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of high school sports. For complete stories, statistics and free photo downloads, be sure to subscribe.
Top returning Section III field hockey scorers, ranked by 2021 points
The top returning field hockey scorers who led Section III in points during the 2021 season. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Syracuse.com is ramping up its coverage of high school sports. For complete stories, statistics and free photo downloads, be sure to subscribe.
Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
saturdaytradition.com
Scottie Hazelton tabs Michigan State's top Edge options, pass-rush plans for 2022
Scottie Hazelton knows his unit was not up to snuff in 2021. Despite an 11-win season for Michigan State, the Spartans gave up more than 440 yards of offense per game and were continually gashed in the passing game. Now, the DC for Mel Tucker is focused on preventing things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Section III girls and boys volleyball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (47 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 40 Section III boys and girls volleyball teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for fall sports begins Aug. 22, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Section III football coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — The Section III high school football season is right around the corner and coaches will spend the next few weeks preparing their teams to face many tough opponents. Practice for most teams begins Aug. 20, with the first games being played Sept. 2.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0