Click10.com
Police: Dispute between relatives leaves teen dead, another teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred early Friday morning. The shooting was reported in the 11000 block of Southwest 243rd Street. According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, a dispute between family members escalated to...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Click10.com
Suspect extradited to Miami following fiery crash in North Bay Village that killed mother, daughters
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who was arrested last month in North Carolina following a fatal crash that happened in North Bay Village was extradited to Miami Thursday. Julius Bernstein faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence,...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
WSVN-TV
Police release description of Corolla in fatal Hallandale Beach hit-and-run
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a description of the vehicle believed involved in a hit-and run in Hallandale Beach that left a pedestrian dead and injured another. Hallandale Beach Police on Thursday said they are looking for a recent model Celestite Toyota Corolla with damage to the...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade; roadway reopens
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic hours after a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit was involved in a crash that left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were...
Click10.com
Teenage rape suspect from Broward now charged as an adult
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday. He is...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade, causing lane closures
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike involving a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit has led to closures in Southwest Miami-Dade and left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were seen near the officer’s black Chevy...
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
Click10.com
Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus
MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
Click10.com
Instagram model arrested 4 months after fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Miami apartment
MIAMI – A South Florida model involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened on April 3 in an apartment just off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street in Miami. An attorney representing Courtney Clenney said the stabbing was in self-defense. Local 10...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
Click10.com
Oakland Park condo president arrested on embezzling accusations, yet still remains in role
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Broward County condo association president was arrested on charged of grand theft, accused of using association funds for his own personal use. Residents say he was writing checks to himself, paying for repairs to his car and getting reimbursements for purchases at home depot, among many other things, with no receipts.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Angelica Marie Goodwin was dropped off by her sister at Vinson Park at 955 NW 66th Ave. at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday. When Goodwin’s sister came back to pick her...
Click10.com
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
