Fortune

Why a recession will boost remote work

An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
Cheddar News

DHL Group Posts a Revenue Increase of 23.4% in Q2

Deutsche Post DHL Group generated a double-digit revenue in Q2. The world’s leading logistics group saw sales increase by 23% YoY to nearly $24.2 billion. The company says while inflation caused customers to be more cautious with spending, logistics has gained strategic importance for customers in an ever more complex environment. Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., talks about how the company hit record sales and the struggles facing the logistics industries.
Fortune

Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
Phys.org

Parasitic behavior of the root-knot nematode is negatively regulated by root-derived volatiles of C. metuliferus

Recently, scientists from the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science provided new insights into the correlation between cucurbit root volatiles and root-knot nematode parasitism, paving the way for development of more sustainable cucumber production. The researchers used the resistant C. metuliferus line CM3 and...
pymnts

Rocket Mortgage, Q2 Holdings Partner to Offer FIs Digital Home Loan Process

Banks and credit unions (CUs) want to advance their digital strategies and offer new conveniences to customers but may be wary of the cost of implementation or subscriptions. That’s the challenge mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and digital transformation solution provider Q2 Holdings are solving with a new partnership in which they will offer a digital home loan application process to banks and CUs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release.
Benzinga

WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform

Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
pymnts

Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors

Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
TechCrunch

Finix raises $30 million as fintech’s spotlight picks its sides

The cash tranche is significantly smaller than its extended Series B total, but Finix did include that new investors participated in the round, meaning this one is not an extension round, “thanks to the growth” that it has shown in the last six months. New and existing backers...
TechCrunch

Not to jinx it, but SaaS valuations appear to be staging a recovery

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. This column asked in April if the SaaS selloff was over. It quickly became clear we pondered prematurely. But the good news for software startup founders is that the period when the deck was being increasingly stacked against them may now be behind us.
