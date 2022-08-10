Read full article on original website
Why a recession will boost remote work
An art installation entitled 'Garden of Eden' and representing an abandoned workspace at Fondazione Prada in Milan, Italy, on March 30, 2022. U.S. employers added more jobs in July than forecast, dispelling the notion of a cooling labor market that gives executives more power to force employees to comply with their demands.
DHL Group Posts a Revenue Increase of 23.4% in Q2
Deutsche Post DHL Group generated a double-digit revenue in Q2. The world’s leading logistics group saw sales increase by 23% YoY to nearly $24.2 billion. The company says while inflation caused customers to be more cautious with spending, logistics has gained strategic importance for customers in an ever more complex environment. Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., talks about how the company hit record sales and the struggles facing the logistics industries.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
‘Risks posed by AI are real’: EU moves to beat the algorithms that ruin lives
‘Black-box’ AI-based discrimination seems to be beyond the control of organisations that use it. It started with a single tweet in November 2019. David Heinemeier Hansson, a high-profile tech entrepreneur, lashed out at Apple’s newly launched credit card, calling it “sexist” for offering his wife a credit limit 20 times lower than his own.
Phys.org
Parasitic behavior of the root-knot nematode is negatively regulated by root-derived volatiles of C. metuliferus
Recently, scientists from the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science provided new insights into the correlation between cucurbit root volatiles and root-knot nematode parasitism, paving the way for development of more sustainable cucumber production. The researchers used the resistant C. metuliferus line CM3 and...
Technologies like virtual reality and robotics could reduce the energy industry's carbon footprint and advance workers' skill sets
Oil-and-gas leaders are testing VR and AR to accurately pinpoint potential hazards and operate sites entirely with tablets.
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
Rocket Mortgage, Q2 Holdings Partner to Offer FIs Digital Home Loan Process
Banks and credit unions (CUs) want to advance their digital strategies and offer new conveniences to customers but may be wary of the cost of implementation or subscriptions. That’s the challenge mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and digital transformation solution provider Q2 Holdings are solving with a new partnership in which they will offer a digital home loan application process to banks and CUs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release.
2 Important Investing Metrics You Won't Find on a Financial Statement
If you're looking to give yourself an edge, consider adding these investment metrics to your stock researching process.
WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform
Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
Jack Henry to Acquire Payrailz, Add Tools to Help FIs Compete With Disruptors
Saying it’s adding more solutions to help banks and credit unions compete with industry disruptors, Jack Henry & Associates announced that it will acquire digital payment platform Payrailz. This acquisition will enhance Jack Henry’s payments-as-a-service (PaaS) strategy by adding the Payrailz consumer and commercial bill pay, real-time person-to-person, account-to-account...
TechCrunch
Finix raises $30 million as fintech’s spotlight picks its sides
The cash tranche is significantly smaller than its extended Series B total, but Finix did include that new investors participated in the round, meaning this one is not an extension round, “thanks to the growth” that it has shown in the last six months. New and existing backers...
TechCrunch
Not to jinx it, but SaaS valuations appear to be staging a recovery
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. This column asked in April if the SaaS selloff was over. It quickly became clear we pondered prematurely. But the good news for software startup founders is that the period when the deck was being increasingly stacked against them may now be behind us.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bridge round bingo, SaaS sales smarts, tracking monthly expenses
Similarly, in a down market, SaaS startups that help clients make incremental improvements to cash flow are in a much better position to ride things out. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “In a downturn,...
Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash.
EMEA Daily: LianLian Brings Financing Options to UK eCommerce; QED Invests in African Banking Platform
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), cross-border payments company LianLian expands its services to merchants in the U.K., and FinTech-focused venture capital firm QED Investors makes its African debut, leading a funding round for Nigeria’s TeamApt. Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global...
Phys.org
What's causing Australia's egg shortage? A shift to free-range and short winter days
Australia is experiencing a national egg shortage. Prices are rising and supermarket stocks are patchy. Some cafes are reportedly serving breakfast with one egg instead of two. Supermarket giant Coles has reverted to COVID-19 conditions with a two-carton limit. We became used to grocery shortages throughout the lockdowns of 2020...
