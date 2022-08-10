ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk
Elon Musk sells nearly 8 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla worth around $6.88 billion, according to a series of financial filings published Tuesday night. His transactions occurred between Aug. 5 and 9, the Securities and Exchange Commission filings revealed, following Tesla’s 2022 annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 4 in Austin, Texas.
Elon Musk spotted aboard yacht in Greece

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sans a tan, has been spotted enjoying the sunshine and a swim in the Aegean Sea during a trip to Mykonos, Greece. The 51-year-old billionaire was seen shirtless aboard a luxury yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Photos obtained by FOX Business show Musk being hosed off by Emanuel and enjoying a drink while wrapped in a towel.
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk has been approached by one network and two cable channels who want to air public debate between him and Twitter chair Parag Agrawal as legal battle over aborted $44b takeover rages

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been approached by one unnamed network and two unnamed cable channels to air his proposed debate against Twitter chairman Parag Agrawal, after Musk dropped his bid to buy Twitter, sources tell DailyMail.com. Musk tweeted at Agrawal on Saturday, challenging him to a public...
Musk Sells $6.9B Worth Of Tesla Stock As Forced Twitter Deal Possible

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the EV maker, explaining that he could use the funds to finance a potential Twitter deal if he is legally forced to complete the $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. According to several SEC filings dated August...
Ford’s PR Director Trolls Elon Musk For Offloading $6.9B Tesla Shares

Ford North America Production Communications director Mike Levine has trolled Elon Musk for selling $6.9 billion worth of Tesla shares. The eccentric chief executive of Tesla started selling Tesla shares on Friday, eventually offloading some 7.92 million shares. He took to Twitter to confirm he was selling in the event that a judge in the Delaware Chancery Court decides that he needs to follow through with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, despite his attempts to pull out of the deal.
Musk wants Twitter to identify employees who calculate spam percentage

Elon Musk's lawyers want to question the Twitter employees responsible for calculating spam-account estimates, and they claim that Twitter is hiding these potential witnesses, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Musk on Wednesday filed a proposed order requesting that Delaware Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick compel Twitter "to produce discovery from specific...
Elon Musk tells Twitter to turn over names of workers calculating bot users

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s legal team has alleged that Twitter is hiding the names of workers calculating bot users. The workers would likely be serving as key witnesses to the companies’ court battle this October. Musk’s legal team has submitted a letter to Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick for this purpose, asking her to compel Twitter to hand over pertinent employee names for the case.
Elon Musk Sells $7B in Tesla Shares Ahead of Twitter Fight

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. Musk disclosed in series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla Inc. in recent days. “In...
