22-Year-Old Christopher Coffman Died In A Motor-Vehicle Crash Near Clarkesville (Clarkesville, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Clarkesville that killed 22-year-old Christopher Coffman.
Coffman was an occupant in a Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, from Gainesville. White failed to stop at the intersection of GA [..]
