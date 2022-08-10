ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need2Know: Albuquerque Murders Suspect, U.S. Chips Act & the Monkeypox Vaccine Supply

Get caught up on the stories you Need2Know on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with updates on the Albuquerque murders suspect, the White House's $52 billion push to supercharge U.S. semiconductor production, and more.

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, August 10, 2022:1. ABQ MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTEDJust one day after Albuquerque police released the photo of a car believed to be connected to the murders of four Muslim men, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, Muhammad Syed, 51, from Afghanistan, and charged him with two of the homicides, and he is “most likely” a suspect of the other two. Killed Friday night was 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, just days after Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, were ambushed. Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed...
