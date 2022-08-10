Brooks Green announces run for Robbinsdale School Board

Sharon Brooks Green has announced her campaign for a seat on the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Directors.

Brooks Green offered the following statement on her candidacy: “Policy and governance that promote the best education and equitable opportunities for our students remain my sincere motivation to continue as Robbinsdale Area School Board Director. It has been an honor for me to serve on the Robbinsdale Area School Board, consistently a staunch advocate for our scholars, and yes, there is more work to be done.”

Brooks Green is also the founder and CEO of Peace of Hope, a nonprofit that provides professional resources to supporters of the imprisoned. The Brooklyn Center organization was founded in 2012.

Brooks Green was appointed to the school board in November after the resignation of board member Pam Lindberg. The term is set to expire in December.

Brooks Green has been a resident of the district for over 10 years, first in New Hope and Crystal for the past four years. Her three children are graduates of Robbinsdale Cooper High School. Brooks Green has a Master’s Degree in advocacy and political leadership and is currently a candidate for a doctoral degree in public policy and administration.

For more information, visit brooksgreenforschoolboard.com