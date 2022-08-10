‘Like the Club at Home’: Couple’s Modern Touches Lend Playful Edge to Their New Bryn Mawr Abode

The Heilig family. Image via Bob Heilig.

When Bob and Shannon Heilig decided last year to move with their sons from Center City to Bryn Mawr, they wanted a home that would offer a mix of old-world charm and modern elements, writes Erica Moody for the Philadelphia magazine.

After they found the perfect traditional house, they hired interior design firm Widell + Boschetti to make sure the inside of the home was filled with elements that would both wow guests and remain timeless.

The result is an elegant and regal oasis that “feels like an oversized bed-and-breakfast,” said designer Barette Widell. “Each room has its own character.”

In the living room, classic elements such as Bernhardt chairs and Élitis wallpaper are side by side with a colorful, statement-making work by Thom Filicia. The foyer boasts hand-painted floors and a vibrant art piece from Left Bank, with a table from Made Goods placed to ground the space.

Meanwhile, custom leather banquettes run the length of the lounge with tables affixed to their backs that make it convenient to set down a drink.

“It became like the club at home” during the pandemic, said Widell.