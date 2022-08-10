ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

‘Like the Club at Home’: Couple’s Modern Touches Lend Playful Edge to Their New Bryn Mawr Abode

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h7CmT_0hBhSu1800
The Heilig family.Image via Bob Heilig.

When Bob and Shannon Heilig decided last year to move with their sons from Center City to Bryn Mawr, they wanted a home that would offer a mix of old-world charm and modern elements, writes Erica Moody for the Philadelphia magazine.

After they found the perfect traditional house, they hired interior design firm Widell + Boschetti to make sure the inside of the home was filled with elements that would both wow guests and remain timeless.

The result is an elegant and regal oasis that “feels like an oversized bed-and-breakfast,” said designer Barette Widell. “Each room has its own character.”

In the living room, classic elements such as Bernhardt chairs and Élitis wallpaper are side by side with a colorful, statement-making work by Thom Filicia. The foyer boasts hand-painted floors and a vibrant art piece from Left Bank, with a table from Made Goods placed to ground the space.

Meanwhile, custom leather banquettes run the length of the lounge with tables affixed to their backs that make it convenient to set down a drink.

“It became like the club at home” during the pandemic, said Widell.

Read more about the home in Philadelphia magazine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Singapore-Based Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 400,674-Square-Foot Shopping Center in Pottstown

United Hampshire US REIT, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust, has acquired Upland Square, a 400,674-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown for a reported $85.7 million. Upland Square is one of the metro area’s largest and most successful grocery-anchored power centers. Currently 95 percent leased, the property’s wide range of...
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Tech Company Aids Emerging Jenkintown Restaurant Amidst COVID-19

In an already heavily saturated market, Newbolds Food & Libations opened their doors in 2020, during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening during arguably one of the worst times in history for the food service industry, Newbolds partnered with local technology consulting company, IT Edge, to grow their company into the staple it is today.
JENKINTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

National Magazine Lauds Pair of Montco Restaurants for Their Ambitious Wine Programs

Wine Spectator recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards and two local favorites found their place on the prestigious list. Nearly 3,200 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries and territories were recognized for offering outstanding wine programs. The awards are given in three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

