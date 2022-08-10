Read full article on original website
First patient to try revolutionary new cancer therapy is in remission
A new cancer therapy has proven successful, as the therapy’s first patient has been in remission since June of 2021. The patient, John Hornsby Sr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. After a decade of treatments, Hornsby Sr. looked to be out of options, until Dr. Jim Essell suggested a clinical trial with a more targeted approach against non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The results were amazing.
When Colorectal Cancer Spreads to the Liver
Colorectal cancer is cancer that develops in your large intestine (colon) or rectum. It’s the. type of cancer in women and the third most common in men. Colorectal cancer can spread to other parts of your body through your bloodstream or lymphatic system. The liver is the. place for...
Mutation-Blocking Drug With Immunotherapy Shows Promise Against Lung Cancer
In "immune hot" tumors with a high number of active immune cells, the new therapy combination successfully controlled cancer.
Experimental immunotherapy treatment changes lives for cancer patients in small trial
About a month before giving birth, Kelly Spill said she noticed something wasn't right. When using the bathroom, she reported "seeing blood," and the problem persisted for months after she gave birth. "I had a gut feeling that it was going to be cancer," she told CBS News chief medical...
Research on ‘molecular drills’ of skin cancer cells offers hope for treatment
Skin cancer cells produce “molecular drills” to penetrate healthy tissues and spread around the body, according to research that raises the prospect of new therapies for the disease. Researchers used robotic microscopy to capture the formation of the drills by melanoma cells that were being grown in 3D...
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
NK Cell Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Lymphoma
The FDA recently accepted the company’s BLA for omidubicel for priority review. Gamida Cell has dosed the first patient in their company-sponsored phase 1/2 trial of the natural killer (NK) cell therapy GDA-201 for the potential treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.1. “We are excited to...
Skin Picking as a Symptom of Autoimmune Disease
Skin picking disorder (dermatillomania or excoriation disorder) and autoimmune disorders often go together. With skin picking, you have a compulsive urge to pick, scratch, rub, pull, or scrape your skin. It can continue beyond the point of causing pain and creating sores to being a significant problem. In some people...
Protein that detects light may play a role in the origin and progression of melanoma, study suggests
Melanopsin (OPN4) is a light-sensing protein found in skin and retina cells. A new study conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggests that OPN4 can also participate in the development and progression of melanoma, the most aggressive type of skin cancer. In experiments with animals...
Extended Follow-up Supports Use of Larotrectinib in NTRK Fusion+ Lung Cancer
Follow-up to the phase 2 NAVIGATE and phase 1 LOXO-TRK-14001 trials showed durable responses and extended survival in patients with NTRK fusion–positive lung cancer who were treated with larotrectinib. Extended follow-up of the phase 2 NAVIGATE (NCT02576431) and phase 1 LOXO-TRK-14001 (NCT02122913) trials investigating larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) in NTRK fusion–positive...
Men At Higher Risks Of Most Cancer Types Than Women: Insights From New Study
According to a peer-reviewed study published in the American Cancer Society Journal, cancer affects men and women in different ways, and the cause can be differences in the biological sexes rather than differences in behaviours like smoking, high fat diet or alcohol use. [1]. The study was published on 8...
"Smart" Contact Lenses for Cancer Diagnosis and Screening
Scientists from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have developed a contact lens that can capture and detect exosomes, nanometer-sized vesicles found in bodily secretions which have the potential for being diagnostic cancer biomarkers. The lens was designed with microchambers bound to antibodies that can capture exosomes found in tears. This antibody- conjugated signaling microchamber contact lens (ACSM-CL) can be stained for detection with nanoparticle-tagged specific antibodies for selective visualization. This offers a potential platform for cancer pre-screening and a supportive diagnostic tool that is easy, rapid, sensitive, cost-effective, and non-invasive.
New Clues to Men's Cancer Risk; Exercise and Chemo; GSK Pushes Back on Ranitidine
New clues to why men develop cancer more often than women. (U.S. News & World Report) Dutch oncologists and surgeons performed the first mandibular implant using a titanium mandible made from 3D images of a patient with head and neck cancer. (Netherlands Cancer Institute) New recommendations for determining eligibility for...
Ocular Melanoma
Ocular melanoma is a form of cancer that begins, most commonly, in the uveal layer of the eye that forms the capsule of the eye just below the sclera, or white portion. The choroid is the largest portion of the uveal layer, lying just below the retina, where most ocular melanomas arise. While they share the name melanoma with.
Mental Fatigue May Involve a Potentially Toxic Chemical Buildup in the Brain
A workday doesn’t have to involve tiring manual labor to leave you feeling exhausted. A new study claims to have pinned down a functional reason why we feel fatigued after a day of mental effort. Antonius Wiehler and Mathias Pessiglione, both researchers at Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital in Paris co-authored...
