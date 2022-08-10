CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to earn just their second win in 51 games in which they trailed entering the seventh. “I’d seen that starter a third time,” Hoerner said. “I actually don’t get to do that much.” The Cubs have won four of six and next play Thursday in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa against Cincinnati.

