Chippewa will face Kowalczyk for Chippewa County sheriff

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 5 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Part-time Cornell police officer Travis Hakes took a narrow win over Lake Hallie gun shop owner Dan Marcon for the Republican nomination for Chippewa County Sheriff.

Hakes received 52% of the vote, coming in 339 votes ahead of Marcon.

The win means Hakes advances to the general election to face Democratic candidate Chris Kowalczyk for the open seat. Kowalczyk did not have a Democratic opponent Tuesday.

The current sheriff, Jim Kowalczyk, turned 66 in April and is not seeking re-election; he will retire in January when his term ends. Jim Kowalczyk is the older brother of the Democratic candidate.

While neither Hakes nor Marcon are currently working full-time as officers or deputies, they both have background in law enforcement. Hakes worked for several law enforcement agencies in western Wisconsin.

Marcon worked as a corrections officer for 14 years at the Stanley Correctional Institution and Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility before he opened his indoor gun range, Marc-On Shooting Indoor Range, Pro Shop & Training Center, in 2016. Marcon served in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1993, including two tours in the Persian Gulf.

Hakes, 35, of Tilden, started in law enforcement in 2006. He worked previously as a reserve officer in the Lake Hallie Police Department, then was Elk Mound Police Chief before joining the Chetek Police Department in 2017. Hakes ran for 67th state Assembly seat in 2016, but lost in the primary to eventual winner Rob Summerfield. Along with serving in Cornell, Hakes is a realtor. He also is a certified conceal-carry weapons instructor. He ran for sheriff in 2018 but lost.

When Marcon, 49, announced his candidacy in February, he told the crowd that if elected, he would be a “constitutional sheriff,” meaning he wouldn’t enforce laws that he deems illegal. For instance, he wouldn’t require his officers, or anyone else in the county, to take vaccinations. He also has outspoken against measures taken during the pandemic to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Marcon is a Birchwood area native and graduated from Birchwood High School in 1990. He has an associate degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College.

Hakes is a single father of one son. He earned an associates degree in criminal justice from Chippewa Valley Technical College.

