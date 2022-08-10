Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Stamford receives $2.1M from feds for West Main Street upgrades
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has allocated $2.1 million to the City of Stamford for the design and engineering of a renovation to approximately 1.1 miles of the West Main Street corridor. According to a press statement issued by the DOT, the project “will improve safety at nine dangerous...
Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company, expands to Westchester County
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester, a full-service plumbing and drain cleaning franchise, has opened its doors in Yonkers. The company is part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise and Neighborly, which has more than 5,000 home service locations operating worldwide. . Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester offers commercial and residential...
New Rochelle teens get paid while learning from law enforcement
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (PIX11) — Teenagers in New Rochelle are getting firsthand policing experience from the New Rochelle Police Department through a paid program called Learn to Earn Youth Police Academy. The six-week program gives the students a taste of the law enforcement world while earning some money and making new friends. Commissioner Robert Gazzola […]
Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival
Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Mamaroneck company says state paid too much for Yonkers oil cleanup
A Mamaroneck environmental contractor is challenging state agencies for allegedly running up cleanup and relocation costs for a Yonkers oil spill. Northeast Environmental Inc. claims that the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Department of Health (DOH) approved excessive expenses for relocating a family and paying contractors the state dispatched to the spill, in a complaint filed July 29 in Westchester Supreme Court.
3 men plead not guilty in connection to death of Spring Valley teen
Three men pleaded not guilty in Rockland County court Thursday in connection to the death of a Spring Valley teen last month.
Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under I-95 Bridge In Port Chester, Police Say
A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County. The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the...
NewsTimes
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Westchester Real Estate
When the real estate market is moving at lightning speed, and even when it’s not, you turn to Gino and Gerry who have seen it all. For two decades, Gino Bello and Gerry Magnarelli have been walking Westchester buyers and sellers through one of life’s biggest decisions, making it look easy with their rock-steady team approach born from a lifelong friendship. They live and breathe the market, know the community inside and out, and are skilled at smoothing the transition from New York City northwards. Laser focused on honesty, trust, and integrity, they boast more than a thousand deals and half a billion in sales. With a rockstar crew backing them up, it’s no wonder they are repeatedly ranked one of Westchester’s top real estate teams.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
Feds accuse fake Westchester accounting firm of bank fraud
A Bethel, Connecticut man who allegedly ran a fake accounting firm in Westchester has been accused of trying to steal a $373,201 Paycheck Protection Plan loan. Eric James O’Neil, 57, was arrested Aug. 9 at his Bethel home on an arrest warrant and indictment issued by federal court in Boise, Idaho, where the bank that processed the loan is based.
Riverkeeper claims Yonkers businesses pollute Saw Mill River
Riverkeeper Inc., an Ossining environmental organization dedicated to protecting the Hudson River watershed, has sued several Yonkers businesses for allegedly discharging contaminated stormwater into the polluted Saw Mill River. Riverkeeper accused All About Recycling Inc., All County Mobile Concrete Inc., Gentile Construction Corp., John Bernal Jr. and Joseph Gentile Jr....
multifamilybiz.com
Harbor Group International Completes $306 Million Acquisition of 617-Unit Avalon Green Apartment Community in Elmsford, New York
ELMSFORD, NY - Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners announced their joint venture for the $306 million acquisition of Avalon Green, a garden-style multifamily community in Elmsford, New York. HGI plans to implement a $9.2 million capital improvement program across the community to refresh amenities and common areas and modernize select interior units.
Norwalk’s Emcor Group acquires Gaston Electrical
Norwalk-headquartered Emcor Group Inc., a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and building services, has acquired Gaston Electrical Co. LLC, a full-service electrical construction contractor headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1934, Gaston serves the Greater Boston area in a wide variety of...
NPR
Changing the Police: The Walk-Out
After three years, Commissioner John Mueller is leaving the Yonkers Police Department. What does that mean for the police, and for Yonkers? Mueller says the reform efforts he set in motion will continue, others aren't so sure. Meanwhile, a recent arrest on the city's streets shows just how divided Yonkers remains about policing.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains unveils renovated course
Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains recently completed a $3.5 million golf course renovation by architect Rees Jones. The 109-year-old club also finished $1 million pool renovation focused on providing a resort-style setting for members to “vacation at the club.” . Golf course renovations, which began in...
Crumbl Cookies opening in Fairfield
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
News 12
Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam
A high school principal in Newburgh has now resigned after they were suspended for problems with last year’s Regents exams. Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources. Glascott was one of two administrators suspended in June when teachers complained...
nypressnews.com
Under an Unusual Arrangement, Adams’s Confidant Gets City and Casino Salaries
Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a former New York City police official and close confidant as a paid senior adviser — while allowing him to keep his job as an executive at the Resorts World New York City casino in Queens, according to city officials and a person close to Resorts World.
