mycentraloregon.com
K9 Ladybug Joins CODE Team
The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team welcomes Bend Police drug detection K9 Ladybug and her handler, Detective Rob Pennock, to the team. Ladybug is highly trained at using her sense of smell to detect a variety of controlled substances, except marijuana. She will be a valuable tool to her teammates during our investigations all around central Oregon.
Bend Discusses Homeless Camping
The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on City rights-of-way and City-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks, and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the City will host two informational open houses this month. The purpose of the open houses...
Lightning Causes Many Small Fires
The tri-county area (Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties) of Central Oregon received over 1,000 lightning strikes in the past 48 hours. Over 100 fires were reported to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center today, with more coming in every hour. Most of the fires are staffed with firefighters and fires are reported at less than a quarter acre in size. Firefighters continue to work their way in to some of the more remote fires and are working to locate some of the reported fires.
Silver Rail Elementary Names Interim Principal
Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. “Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who supports individual needs. She is collaborative and has strong instructional skills,” said Superintendent Steven Cook. “Lybe Hawkins is also known for her positive outlook and fun, dynamic personality.”
