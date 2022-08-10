Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
How Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Carol Martinez makes and sells pupusas with her mother, Helen, next to a soccer game at Montour Junction Sports Complex in Coraopolis on 7/31/22 (Pittsburgh City Paper photo by Nate Smallwood). Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location...
Pittsburgh's Hill District prepares for $11 million infrastructure injection
Pittsburgh’s Hill District is set for an $11.3 million injection into its aging infrastructure systems, which officials say will improve accessibility for residents and help connect the neighborhood’s lower, middle, and upper subsections. The neighborhood is one of 166 communities across the country selected for the federal RAISE...
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?
A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
A World Of Art Comes to Pittsburgh
Works from more than 100 artists will converge in Pittsburgh in the longest-running North American exhibition of contemporary art. The 58th Carnegie International, which has been presented every three-to-four years since 1896, begins Sept. 24 and runs through April 2. Works, ranging from those made in 1945 to new pieces, are meant to situate “international” within a local context and examine how art is shedding light on the current issues of the world.
16 Concert Venues in Pittsburgh to Take in a Great Show
There was a time in the not-so-distant past that if you brought up the Pittsburgh music scene, odds are good the response you'd get from others was “it is terrible, [city] is better”. For a while, we thought that too. But in recent years, the popularity of live...
American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever
American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said following last week’s violence that left two people dead, and more than a dozen injured, today the city saw a record in homicides, with 44 murders thus far this year. During Thursday’s police briefing, officials asked for the public’s help and said they...
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
Western Pa. animal shelters take in beagles rescued from Virginia mass-breeding facility
More than two dozen beagles removed from a Virginia breeding facility last month will wait for their forever homes at six Western Pennsylvania rescue facilities, according to the rescue groups. Twenty-one of the dogs were brought to the area through a joint effort involving Pittsburgh’s Humane Animal Rescue, Animal Friends,...
Little Italy Days returns to Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for 20th year
PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be bustling come next week, as “Little Italy Days” returns for its 20th year. “We have three packed stages of entertainment throughout the whole weekend, we have food galore, bocci, a kid zone,” said event producer Sal Richetti. The...
Pirates owner Bob Nutting to buy Wigle Whiskey, Threadbare Cider & Mead
Pittsburgh-based craft distillery Wigle Whiskey announced Thursday that it will be selling its operation to Pittsburgh Pirates owner and multi-millionaire Bob Nutting. Wigle operates a distillery in the Strip District that produces whiskey, gin and other spirits. The company also runs a facility in Spring Garden that produces hard cider and mead for its Threadbare brand.
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
Pittsburgh ranked at ninth best place to live in United States
The City of Pittsburgh was once again voted as one of the country’s best cities to live in. According to livability.com, Pittsburgh was ranked the ninth most livable city in the United States.
Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment
Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League
The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
Why ‘Hollywood on the Mon’ Is Still Thriving
Each month in our “On Location” page, Pittsburgh Magazine highlights locations around the Steel City where major movies have been filmed. This month, Sean Collier spotlights “The Mothman Prophecies,” the supernatural thriller released in 2002 that starred Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Behind the scenes, these...
Imagine Backing This Up? Watch As 150-Foot Long Beam Moves Through Regent Square
The first two of the last seven beams for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge arrived this morning in a dramatic back-up truck delivery on South Braddock Avenue through Regent Square, which drew scores of people along the route to cheer on the construction workers. The first massive superload...
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week(s), pretzel salad facts, and more Pittsburgh food news
From Aug. 8 through Sun., Aug. 21, diners can find great meals and deals at various locations during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Piada, Cadillac Ranch, Carmella's Plates and Pints, Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse, Fujiya Ramen, Scratch & Co, and more. More information can be found on the event website.
