ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy. According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday. Perrotta stands...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place. He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deerfield Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR 52-YEAR-OLD MAN MISSING FROM DEERFIELD BEACH

DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR 52-YEAR-OLD MAN MISSING FROM DEERFIELD BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. Joseph A. Buonopane was last seen at approximately 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 600...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Loss#Brown Hair#Baseball Cap#Parkinson#Bso
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says

Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
WSVN-TV

1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
DAVIE, FL
Deerfield News

Boca Man Accused Of Groping A Ten Year Old Girl And Exposing Himself

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-A Boca Raton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a ten-year-old girl. The man Julian Todd Lambert is a Boca Raton resident. Pembroke Pines police arrested him after he was run off as the ten-year-olds older sisters screamed at him. The incident occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY

Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 involved in Turnpike crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner were treated for injuries after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike. “He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy