Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for teen missing from Weston
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy. According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday. Perrotta stands...
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
Click10.com
86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place. He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai...
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
Click10.com
Suspect extradited to Miami following fiery crash in North Bay Village that killed mother, daughters
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who was arrested last month in North Carolina following a fatal crash that happened in North Bay Village was extradited to Miami Thursday. Julius Bernstein faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence,...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Deerfield News
DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR 52-YEAR-OLD MAN MISSING FROM DEERFIELD BEACH
DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR 52-YEAR-OLD MAN MISSING FROM DEERFIELD BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 52-year-old man missing from Deerfield Beach. Joseph A. Buonopane was last seen at approximately 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 600...
Deerfield Beach pier bomb threat unfounded, Sheriff’s Office says
Broward Sheriff’s deputies investigated a reported bomb threat at the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier Thursday afternoon and determined there was no threat. The call reporting the threat at 200 NE 21st Ave. came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Deputies were preparing to leave the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Live cameras that stream footage of the pier and the beach and its underwater ...
Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus Thursday in Wellington has been arrested.
Boca Raton Woman, 80, Ingests Wine, Marijuana Gummies, Hits Tree Says PBSO
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — She is 80 years old, has blonde hair, and drives a white Kia Forte. Now, Barbara Schwartz also has a court date, after she allegedly drank wine, consumed Marijuana Gummies, and slammed into a tree in the area of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Video shows duo’s fail while trying to steal from Broward sports card store
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a duo’s early Friday morning attempt to break into a sports card store in Broward County failed. The two persistent vandals struck the store’s impact-resistant windows with sledgehammers about 30 times — but the glass held up. The owners...
Click10.com
Teenage rape suspect allegedly ‘ripped out tooth’ of previous victim as ‘trophy,’ prosecutors say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday. He is...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after business burglarized in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody. Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday. Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of...
Deerfield News
Boca Man Accused Of Groping A Ten Year Old Girl And Exposing Himself
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-A Boca Raton man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a ten-year-old girl. The man Julian Todd Lambert is a Boca Raton resident. Pembroke Pines police arrested him after he was run off as the ten-year-olds older sisters screamed at him. The incident occurred at the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY
Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 involved in Turnpike crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner were treated for injuries after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike. “He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police...
WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
I-95 reopens following fatal rollover wreck
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Boynton Beach are back open following a fatal rollover wreck early Friday morning. The crash happened just north of the Hypoluxo Road exit.
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
