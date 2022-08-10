Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
Barrel & Flow Fest Returns With Food, Music, Culture and, Of Course, Beer
“One of America’s favorite festivals” is returning to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, with a wide range of collaborations, vendors, artists and, of course, beer. Lots of it. Barrel & Flow will take place on Aug. 13 at 2865 Railroad St. in the Strip District, with representation from more than 30 Black-owned breweries, 55 unique collab brews and 150 vendors, among other things. This marks the fifth year for the festival, which is coming to the Strip District for the first time. Previously, it was held at the South Side Works.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
wtae.com
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why ‘Hollywood on the Mon’ Is Still Thriving
Each month in our “On Location” page, Pittsburgh Magazine highlights locations around the Steel City where major movies have been filmed. This month, Sean Collier spotlights “The Mothman Prophecies,” the supernatural thriller released in 2002 that starred Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Behind the scenes, these...
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
travelweekly.com
American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever
American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
pghcitypaper.com
My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh’s Top Influencers: Who Are We Following?
The first thing to know about content creators is that the work never ends. “It’s relentless. It’s exhausting,” says Christi Lukasiak of Mars. “I’m telling you, influencers probably work harder than anyone. All day every day. Everything is a photo op.”. With 2.4 million followers...
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘What we do is special’: Hampton’s Creative Hair Solutions receives Comcast grant
Hair loss hardly is limited to one gender. “So many times, I have women cry and just say, ‘Thank you for giving me my confidence back and making me feel comfortable to go out,’” Kristine Lewis said. Her Hampton business, Creative Hair Solutions, does have male clients....
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17
After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out.
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Slickville Community Days shines spotlight on former mining town
About 400 people live in the small Salem Township community of Slickville, but visitors will swell that number this weekend, for the town’s annual Community Days. Set for Friday and Saturday, the festival had its start as a remembrance of the town’s founding as a coal mining community a little more than a century ago.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
pittsburghmagazine.com
A World Of Art Comes to Pittsburgh
Works from more than 100 artists will converge in Pittsburgh in the longest-running North American exhibition of contemporary art. The 58th Carnegie International, which has been presented every three-to-four years since 1896, begins Sept. 24 and runs through April 2. Works, ranging from those made in 1945 to new pieces, are meant to situate “international” within a local context and examine how art is shedding light on the current issues of the world.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Spotlight on Music: A Who’s Who of Jazz Descends on Pittsburgh
The city is about to be filled with the sweet sounds of jazz as the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival draws in more than 100 musicians from around the world. The festival, presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, will take place Sept. 16-18 at Highmark Stadium and the August Wilson Center. Featured throughout the festival will be an all-star lineup of some of the biggest names in jazz music, including Ledisi, Stanley Clarke, Samara Joy, the Average White Band, Vanisha Gould and dozens of others.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
