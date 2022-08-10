Read full article on original website
ozarkradionews.com
Ozark County Sheriff Lays Off Employees, Cites Lack of Funding
Gainesville, MO. – The Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin announced on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 that the Sheriff’s Department will be cutting 30% of their workforce due to budgetary issues. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department has been having budgetary troubles since earlier this summer, announcing in early July...
ozarkradionews.com
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
ozarkradionews.com
Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25
West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
ozarkradionews.com
City of West Plains to Perform Smoke Testing on Sewer System Over Aug.-Sept.
West Plains, MO. – The City of West Plains recently talked to us here about upcoming tests that will be done on the sewer systems. In addition, they have issued a press release about the upcoming survey. Read below for more:. The City of West Plains and personnel from...
ozarkradionews.com
Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Reports Aug 1-7, 2022
On 08/01/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikel Robert Sand of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant for non-support, class A misdemeanor. He was released on 08/01/2022 after posting a $500.00 cash bond. On 08/01/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morghan Alyzabeth Gerken of Thayer on an...
Ozark County Times
Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week
Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
ozarkradionews.com
Kosh Man Arrested for Burglary in Boone County, MO.
Columbia, MO. – A Koshkonong man was arrested for stealing over $8,000 worth of items from an antique mall in Boone County, Missouri. Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid.
KYTV
Voters say no to a ballot initiative to renovate Mountain Home, Ark. High School
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in a special election in the Mountain Home School District voted against a property tax increase that would have helped fund an approximately $40 million renovation project to the district’s high school building. The special election saw a 14% voter turnout and was...
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Kait 8
Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase
THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
ozarkradionews.com
Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home
Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
ozarkradionews.com
Southern Bank – West Plains gifts $7,500 Title Sponsorship to West Plains Country Club Ladies Association’s 4 Lady Scramble benefitting Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s Mobile Mammography Unit Campaign
WEST PLAINS, MO – Southern Bank – West Plains has gifted a $7,500 title sponsorship to the West Plains Country Club Ladies Association’s upcoming 4 Lady Scramble benefitting Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s Mobile Mammography Unit Campaign. Funds from the tournament will be used to help with costs associated with the purchase of a mobile mammography unit to help make routine breast cancer screenings more accessible for women across the Ozarks.
ozarkradionews.com
Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning
Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call
A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
Kait 8
Questions remain over sheriff’s office employee’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a Fulton County employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release...
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Motorcyclist Seriously Injured
Thayer, MO. – A man from Thayer is seriously injured following an accident yesterday on Highway 142, 3 miles outside of Thayer. Dennis Hutcherson, 54 of Thayer, was traveling Westbound when he crashed at 7:15pm on his 2003 Suzuki VL800K. According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hutcherson lost control of his motorcycle, skidded down the roadway, and was ejected in an overturn.
KTLO
MH superintendent reacts to rejection of millage proposal
Following Tuesday’s special election in which voters in the Mountain Home School District narrowly rejected a millage proposal, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long gave his thoughts on the results. He spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis.
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
ozarkradionews.com
Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday
Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
KTLO
2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges
A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
