Baxter County, AR

ozarkradionews.com

Ozark County Sheriff Lays Off Employees, Cites Lack of Funding

Gainesville, MO. – The Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin announced on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 that the Sheriff’s Department will be cutting 30% of their workforce due to budgetary issues. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department has been having budgetary troubles since earlier this summer, announcing in early July...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25

West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Baxter County, AR
City
Salesville, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Reports Aug 1-7, 2022

On 08/01/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikel Robert Sand of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant for non-support, class A misdemeanor. He was released on 08/01/2022 after posting a $500.00 cash bond. On 08/01/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morghan Alyzabeth Gerken of Thayer on an...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
Ozark County Times

Sheriff forced to lay off seven more employees: Sheriff’s department budget issue becomes major crisis; two deputies, five other staffers let go last week

Times photo/Bruce Roberts Ozark County sheriff’s officials transport prisoners to the Ozark County courthouse Tuesday morning for court appearances. Deputies and Sheriff Cass Martin are taking on extra duties, like serving as bailiff during court, since Martin was forced to lay off seven employees recently due to a budget crisis.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Kosh Man Arrested for Burglary in Boone County, MO.

Columbia, MO. – A Koshkonong man was arrested for stealing over $8,000 worth of items from an antique mall in Boone County, Missouri. Thomas Kazimir of Koshkonong is being charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance except 35 grams or less of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
#County Judge#D2
Ozark County Times

Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs

Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
THAYER, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Vehicle in Flames Outside of Mountain Home

Mountain Home, AR. – A vehicle caught ablaze just Northeast of Mountain Home on Friday, August 5th, leaving the three occupants to escape the fire. The fire happened around the intersection of Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane, and was caused by sparks after two of the vehicles tires had blown. It is not known the extent of the injury of those inside, but it appears they were treated by emergency responders on-scene.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Southern Bank – West Plains gifts $7,500 Title Sponsorship to West Plains Country Club Ladies Association’s 4 Lady Scramble benefitting Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s Mobile Mammography Unit Campaign

WEST PLAINS, MO – Southern Bank – West Plains has gifted a $7,500 title sponsorship to the West Plains Country Club Ladies Association’s upcoming 4 Lady Scramble benefitting Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s Mobile Mammography Unit Campaign. Funds from the tournament will be used to help with costs associated with the purchase of a mobile mammography unit to help make routine breast cancer screenings more accessible for women across the Ozarks.
WEST PLAINS, MO
News Break
Politics
ozarkradionews.com

Alton Woman Injured in One Vehicle Crash Wednesday Morning

Alton, Mo. – An Alton woman was injured in a Wednesday morning crash on US 160. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred four miles west of Alton at 7:25 a.m. on August 10. An eastbound 2014 Subaru driven by Harly Howell, 18 of Alton,...
ALTON, MO
Cleburne County Sun-Times

CCSO deputy, Heber Springs officer stabbed on call

A Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect who was suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on Saturday morning. “Both the officer and deputy are doing well, and the outpouring of community support the department...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Questions remain over sheriff’s office employee’s death

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a Fulton County employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Thayer Motorcyclist Seriously Injured

Thayer, MO. – A man from Thayer is seriously injured following an accident yesterday on Highway 142, 3 miles outside of Thayer. Dennis Hutcherson, 54 of Thayer, was traveling Westbound when he crashed at 7:15pm on his 2003 Suzuki VL800K. According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hutcherson lost control of his motorcycle, skidded down the roadway, and was ejected in an overturn.
THAYER, MO
KTLO

Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County

Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday

Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
AVA, MO
KTLO

2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges

A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

