The Cleveland Browns would have to overpay for Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea that the Cleveland Browns would trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is, to me, hilarious. Not only is he overpaid, and the Browns would likely have to take on his entire salary for the year, minus the $1.4 million in dead cap the 49ers would ensure; but they’d also have to attach a fairly high draft pick, like a second or a third, or maybe multiple, considering the Browns don’t have any seconds until 2025.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO