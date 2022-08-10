ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should pursue besides Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns would have to overpay for Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea that the Cleveland Browns would trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is, to me, hilarious. Not only is he overpaid, and the Browns would likely have to take on his entire salary for the year, minus the $1.4 million in dead cap the 49ers would ensure; but they’d also have to attach a fairly high draft pick, like a second or a third, or maybe multiple, considering the Browns don’t have any seconds until 2025.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Abilene, TX
Football
City
Abilene, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
City
Wylie, TX
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Coach Throws Shade At Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have some high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season. They won the NFC East last season but fell flat in the postseason, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. A big reason for their success last season was how well the offense...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cal McNair wants Houston Texans fans back

Cal McNair knows what the fans want. The Houston Texans chairman and CEO stopped by “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] to discuss his experience operating the franchise and expectations for the 2022 season. Since 2018, McNair has had the reins of the franchise since the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Case Keenum#Texans#American Football#Buffalo Bills Qb#The University Of Houston
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
620
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy