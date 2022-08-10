Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Announces Future Moody Dining Hall RenderingsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Men’s Basketball Hosts 2nd Annual Team CampHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Travis Seekins Promoted to Associate VP for Strategic OperationsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award WinnerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
3 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should pursue besides Jimmy Garoppolo
The Cleveland Browns would have to overpay for Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea that the Cleveland Browns would trade for Jimmy Garoppolo is, to me, hilarious. Not only is he overpaid, and the Browns would likely have to take on his entire salary for the year, minus the $1.4 million in dead cap the 49ers would ensure; but they’d also have to attach a fairly high draft pick, like a second or a third, or maybe multiple, considering the Browns don’t have any seconds until 2025.
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns expect to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in preseason opener at Jacksonville
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars. The team made the announcement Wednesday just before boarding a flight to Jacksonville, Florida. Watson and the Browns are waiting to see whether he will be suspended longer than the six-game suspension...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Coach Throws Shade At Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys have some high expectations heading into the 2022 NFL season. They won the NFC East last season but fell flat in the postseason, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. A big reason for their success last season was how well the offense...
Cal McNair wants Houston Texans fans back
Cal McNair knows what the fans want. The Houston Texans chairman and CEO stopped by “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] to discuss his experience operating the franchise and expectations for the 2022 season. Since 2018, McNair has had the reins of the franchise since the...
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold still competing for Carolina Panthers' QB1 spot
The Hall of Fame Game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars was a tasty appetizer last week, but now comes the main course. With a full schedule of preseason games on the menu beginning Thursday, teams are readying to put some of what they've been practicing on display for fans across the country.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes to buck NFL trend, play preseason opener
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will start the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason opener in Chicago on Saturday, bucking a trend across the NFL of coaches sitting their starting quarterbacks for the first of their three exhibition games. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday he would stick to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Griffin III Names "Key" To Chiefs Winning Super Bowl
For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's Super Bowl or bust every year they take the field. But with superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaving the squad earlier this offseason, the Chiefs have a tougher battle to a title this coming season. According to NFL analyst Robert Griffin...
Dak Prescott Claims Cowboys 'Got Better' in Broncos Practice
"When you put (the fights) to the side and look at the X’s and O’s and execution,'' says Dak, "we took a step.”
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
Abilene, TX
620
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1470kyyw.com
Comments / 0