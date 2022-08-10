TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two books set in the Sunflower State will represent Kansas at the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. The Kansas State Library says its Kansas Center for the Book has chosen one youth book and one adult book to represent the Sunflower State at the 2022 National Book Festival. It said the youth book chosen is A Vote for Susanna: The First Woman Mayor by Karen M. Greenwald and illustrated by Sian James. The book chosen for adults is The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia.

