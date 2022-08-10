ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

For Lower Moreland Native and Her Rockstar Boyfriend, Popular Hotel in Manhattan Was a Setting for Tragedy

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRkiW_0hBhQXq700
Nancy Spungen.Image via YouTube.

The Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan is a popular spot that has attracted creative types for more than a century, writes Matt Reigle for Grunge.com.

Many artists, writers, and musicians created some of their best works there. However, the connection Lower Moreland native Nancy Spungen has to the hotel is a tragic one.

Spungen was murdered there, believed to have been stabbed by her boyfriend Sid Vicious, the bassist of Sex Pistols.

Spungen grew up in Lower Moreland Township. She spent time in her youth in a mental institution and a school for troubled youth. At 17, she ran away to New York City.

She traveled to London with some friends and met Vicious. They quickly became virtually inseparable and moved into the Chelsea Hotel in 1978. Soon after, on Oct. 12, she was found on the bathroom floor with a stab wound to the stomach. The 20-year-old had bled to death.

Vicious was arrested and charged with murder. He was released on bail, but he never went to court for Spungen’s murder because he was found dead in February 1979 of a heroin overdose.

Read more about the tragedy at Grunge.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
fox40jackson.com

Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Family Sues Brooklyn Funeral Home For Allegedly Allowing Woman’s Body to Rot Before Wake

A distraught family is suing a Brooklyn funeral home for allegedly mishandling a woman’s body and displaying her “mud monster” corpse at the wake. On Friday, the mother and ex-boyfriend of Regina Christophe filed a lawsuit in Brooklyn Supreme Court against John J. McManus and Sons Funeral Home over claims the body was left unrecognizable during a July 9 memorial, NY Post reports.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Vicious
Person
Nancy Spungen
fox5ny.com

Mother and son stab each other, NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a Brooklyn mother and son are both under arrest after they allegedly stabbed each other. Police say it happened Wednesday evening on Coney Island. It happened just before 9 p.m. on W. 29th St. EMS took the pair to NYU Langone Health Hospital. They...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Murder#Rockstar#Violent Crime#Popular Hotel#The Chelsea Hotel#Grunge Com
fox5ny.com

Bronx jewelry store robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK - Several armed men stormed a Bronx jewelry store and robbed it at gunpoint on Wednesday. The NYPD says it happened at Renel Jewelers on E. Fordham Rd. in the Fordham Heights section. Several people who were inside the store were sprayed with what is believed to be...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

People with guards down not watching drinks at NYC clubs, ex vice cop says about druggings

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Former NYPD Detective Michael Alcazar once worked undercover in the nightclub districts of Manhattan, looking for signs of drug dealing–or drugging of potential robbery victims. He said the city’s problems with gun violence have shifted resources. “There’s a shortage of undercover detectives investigating these locations,” Alcazar said,  “Even the bars know the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Open casket nightmare: Family files lawsuit against Brooklyn funeral home

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family says they are perpetually in mourning, not only over the loss of their loved one, but because of the way they had to say goodbye to her.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Tuesday, they are suing the funeral home because they don't want this to happen to anyone else.With just flowers and a photo of 37-year-old Regina Christophe, it was not the goodbye her family wanted.They hired McManus Funeral Home on Avenue N shortly after her death on June 24, but asked for a funeral date two weeks later so family could fly in for...
BROOKLYN, NY
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy