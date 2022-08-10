For Lower Moreland Native and Her Rockstar Boyfriend, Popular Hotel in Manhattan Was a Setting for Tragedy

Nancy Spungen. Image via YouTube.

The Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan is a popular spot that has attracted creative types for more than a century, writes Matt Reigle for Grunge.com.

Many artists, writers, and musicians created some of their best works there. However, the connection Lower Moreland native Nancy Spungen has to the hotel is a tragic one.

Spungen was murdered there, believed to have been stabbed by her boyfriend Sid Vicious, the bassist of Sex Pistols.

Spungen grew up in Lower Moreland Township. She spent time in her youth in a mental institution and a school for troubled youth. At 17, she ran away to New York City.

She traveled to London with some friends and met Vicious. They quickly became virtually inseparable and moved into the Chelsea Hotel in 1978. Soon after, on Oct. 12, she was found on the bathroom floor with a stab wound to the stomach. The 20-year-old had bled to death.

Vicious was arrested and charged with murder. He was released on bail, but he never went to court for Spungen’s murder because he was found dead in February 1979 of a heroin overdose.