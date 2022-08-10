Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Labor Day parade returns
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade is coming back. "We're excited to announce that organized labor will be BACK on the streets of Pittsburgh for the 2022 Labor Day Parade!" the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council said on Twitter. The parade is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5. Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade usually draws about 200,000 people every year and is one of the biggest in the country. It was canceled in both 2020 and 2021. The Labor Day Weekend of Service will also continue, kicking off with a blood drive on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Why ‘Hollywood on the Mon’ Is Still Thriving
Each month in our “On Location” page, Pittsburgh Magazine highlights locations around the Steel City where major movies have been filmed. This month, Sean Collier spotlights “The Mothman Prophecies,” the supernatural thriller released in 2002 that starred Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Behind the scenes, these...
My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17
After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out.
Barrel & Flow Fest Returns With Food, Music, Culture and, Of Course, Beer
“One of America’s favorite festivals” is returning to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, with a wide range of collaborations, vendors, artists and, of course, beer. Lots of it. Barrel & Flow will take place on Aug. 13 at 2865 Railroad St. in the Strip District, with representation from more than 30 Black-owned breweries, 55 unique collab brews and 150 vendors, among other things. This marks the fifth year for the festival, which is coming to the Strip District for the first time. Previously, it was held at the South Side Works.
Little Italy Days returns to Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for 20th year
PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be bustling come next week, as “Little Italy Days” returns for its 20th year. “We have three packed stages of entertainment throughout the whole weekend, we have food galore, bocci, a kid zone,” said event producer Sal Richetti. The...
Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population
Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
Can Pittsburgh Save The Planet?
Visiting Pittsburgh in 1930, R.L. Duffus could hardly contain his disgust. “Quiet valleys have been inundated with slag, defaced with refuse, marred by hideous buildings,” the journalist wrote for Harper’s. “Life for the majority of the population has been rendered unspeakably pinched and dingy.” In a further twist of the knife, the Harper’s headline wondered: “Is Pittsburgh Civilized?”
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?
A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
The American Queen Docked in Pittsburgh, and Student Athletes Were There to Welcome It
This boat is a good bit larger than even the biggest ship in Pittsburgh’s Gateway Clipper fleet. The American Queen is the largest steamboat ever built at 418 feet, and it made a stop in Pittsburgh earlier this week. While docked along the North Shore, American Queen Voyages announced a new itinerary for 2023 — one that includes a 23-day journey from Pittsburgh to Minneapolis. (Or from Minneapolis to Pittsburgh. Both are available options.)
American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever
American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
Staff Picks: Favorite Dining Spots on Campus
Welcome to campus! Whether you’re a nervous freshman or returning student, the choice of food on campus is endless and sometimes intimidating. With so many options to choose from, we wanted to let you know our staff’s favorite dining spots that you can try out and hopefully make one of your favorites too.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week(s), pretzel salad facts, and more Pittsburgh food news
From Aug. 8 through Sun., Aug. 21, diners can find great meals and deals at various locations during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants include Piada, Cadillac Ranch, Carmella's Plates and Pints, Eddie Merlot's Steakhouse, Fujiya Ramen, Scratch & Co, and more. More information can be found on the event website.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
