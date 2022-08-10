Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Southside ISD's Heritage Elementary jumps from F to A-rating in three years
SAN ANTONIO — After notching consecutive C-ratings in the last few years, Southside ISD is kicking off 2022-'23 as a B-rated district. The district, which services about 6,000 students, made the announcement online Friday afternoon, adding that Heritage Elementary School – which received an F-rating in 2019, the last time ratings were determined before a pandemic hiatus – jumped to an A-grade distinction.
KIII TV3
Pillowcase drive held for students of Robb Elementary School
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three months since the tragedy in Uvalde, the town is still healing and will be for a while. One local organization is trying to help ease the pain. The San Antonio chapter of Ryan's Case for Smiles organized a pillowcase drive for the students of Robb Elementary.
Alamo Heights ISD school board approves additional resource officers
ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas — Security changes are on the way for most San Antonio school districts as students head back to class. In Alamo Heights, they're adding more school resource officers. District administrators tell KENS 5, following the tragedy in Uvalde, more parents called in to inquire about school...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD starts new school year with emphasis on safety, P-Tech program
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District is one of the fastest growing school districts around our community and on Wednesday, they returned to class. And the first day of school is always exciting. “We have one campus at Kendall and there, the Knights, their staff dresses up,...
seguintoday.com
Meet the Teacher, Schedule Pick Up Days scheduled for area school districts
(Seguin) – Getting rid of any of those first day of school jitters begins tonight with the annual Meet the Teacher at Seguin ISD campuses. Parents are asked to check the scheduled opportunity at their respective campus as the timeframes vary between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Parents, however, should have received a message on their particular event via text or email.
Southside ISD welcomes students back Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside ISD is getting ready to welcome thousands of kids back to campus Thursday morning. The district says students have a lot to look forward to this year. Southside ISD says they’re making significant academic progress. At Heritage Elementary, they’re expecting an a rating...
Bexar County education, law enforcement leaders discuss school safety and security
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Legislative Delegation hosted a series of panels addressing school safety and security as families send their children back to the classroom this fall. Judson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball and Northside ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian Woods joined the delegation to discuss campus security.
KSAT 12
Lack of substitute teachers adding to challenges for local school districts
SAN ANTONIO – Some local school districts are looking for a lot of unfamiliar faces to head up their classrooms. They are in need of substitute teachers as they head into a new school year, already faced with challenges due to staffing shortages. “We need subs. Even though I...
Northside ISD makes Election Day student holiday
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD (NISD) leaders added a new student holiday on what's usually a busier than normal school day -- Election Day. It was a decision that simply made sense to Melina Espiritu-Azocar, Chief of Staff for the Northside American Federation of Teachers (Northside AFT). "Many of...
South San ISD kicks off breakfast in the classroom
SAN ANTONIO — It may still be summer break for many, but for thousands of kids in the South San Antonio ISD today was the first day to head back to school. "Last year I had athletics, so it was like, really important because you need that energy to move and be active," said middle school student Trissa Castillo who knows how important a good breakfast is.
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
Empty North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident
SAN ANTONIO — An empty school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning on the northeast side of town. SAPD was called out to the the intersection of Wetmore Rd. and Thousand Oaks around 6:30 a.m. for reports of an accident. According to police, a driver...
How San Antonio school districts' safety procedures have changed after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO — May's Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde sparked a summer of mourning for Texans, and also a summer of reckoning for Texas school districts over what can be done to better safeguard the state's youngest residents. Community members in Uvalde have placed intense scrutiny on officials there...
National Night Out has a new name in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — National Night Out is getting a new name and a new focus in San Antonio and the police department wants neighbors to know more about the effort to build safer communities. That's why they are hosting a free event at Public Safety Headquarters Saturday from 9...
KSAT 12
SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Sci – Fest 2022 at Rolling Oaks Mall
This free, family-friendly event features vendors, artists, toys, and more. If your family loves sci-fi, celebrate fantasy and culture that features great works. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
KENS 5
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
Northside ISD prepares to rollout 'Bark' computer monitoring system
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD is working on activating a new system that monitors students’ activity while logged onto school computers in an effort to identify potentially threatening behavior. “The goal is simply to keep students and our schools safe or safer,” said Barry Perez, NISD executive communications...
