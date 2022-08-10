Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why ‘Hollywood on the Mon’ Is Still Thriving
Each month in our “On Location” page, Pittsburgh Magazine highlights locations around the Steel City where major movies have been filmed. This month, Sean Collier spotlights “The Mothman Prophecies,” the supernatural thriller released in 2002 that starred Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Behind the scenes, these...
pghcitypaper.com
My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
pittsburghmagazine.com
Barrel & Flow Fest Returns With Food, Music, Culture and, Of Course, Beer
“One of America’s favorite festivals” is returning to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, with a wide range of collaborations, vendors, artists and, of course, beer. Lots of it. Barrel & Flow will take place on Aug. 13 at 2865 Railroad St. in the Strip District, with representation from more than 30 Black-owned breweries, 55 unique collab brews and 150 vendors, among other things. This marks the fifth year for the festival, which is coming to the Strip District for the first time. Previously, it was held at the South Side Works.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?
Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
travelweekly.com
American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever
American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
RELATED PEOPLE
pghcitypaper.com
Coraopolis Mexican market and taco stand provides exquisite tacos
A growing Latino community in Pittsburgh’s Coraopolis neighborhood is accentuated by delicious, authentic cuisine. The Coraopolis location of La Poblanita, a Mexican market store and taco stand just 20 minutes west of Downtown Pittsburgh, is one of three of the business’ locations in Western Pennsylvania where you can go and get Mexican groceries, treats, and prepared foods.
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
pittsburghmagazine.com
On Location: The Lawn at the Cathedral of Learning
In “The Mothman Prophecies,” writer John Klein (Richard Gere) gazes out over the lawn of the Cathedral of Learning at the Carnegie Museums on a wintry Pittsburgh afternoon. The supernatural thriller from 2002 is one of the films where Pittsburgh doesn’t play itself; it stands in for Washington,...
Local doctor shares advice on booster options as COVID-19 numbers rise
PITTSBURGH — It’s a question you’ve probably asked yourself as COVID-19 cases are going back up: Should I get that fourth shot, or should I wait for a new one this fall, or should I get both?. “I think COVID has taught us all to be flexible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghmagazine.com
Spotlight on Music: A Who’s Who of Jazz Descends on Pittsburgh
The city is about to be filled with the sweet sounds of jazz as the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival draws in more than 100 musicians from around the world. The festival, presented by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, will take place Sept. 16-18 at Highmark Stadium and the August Wilson Center. Featured throughout the festival will be an all-star lineup of some of the biggest names in jazz music, including Ledisi, Stanley Clarke, Samara Joy, the Average White Band, Vanisha Gould and dozens of others.
Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week
Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghmagazine.com
A World Of Art Comes to Pittsburgh
Works from more than 100 artists will converge in Pittsburgh in the longest-running North American exhibition of contemporary art. The 58th Carnegie International, which has been presented every three-to-four years since 1896, begins Sept. 24 and runs through April 2. Works, ranging from those made in 1945 to new pieces, are meant to situate “international” within a local context and examine how art is shedding light on the current issues of the world.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take Your Taste Buds On Vacation Without Leaving Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Magazine headquarters is located on Washington’s Landing, formerly Herrs Island. That’s about as close to a vacation as I’m going to get this year. I’m sure a lot of Pittsburghers are in the same boat thanks to high gas prices, inflation and the lingering threat of Covid.
Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League
The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
Comments / 0