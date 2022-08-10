ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

By Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:

“On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”

Members of the Farmington Baptist Church also posted about the incident and arrest on social media:

“In the wee hours of this morning, our church was broken into. They took nothing but left a wake of destruction. Thankfully they did not enter the sanctuary…I believe that was God’s doing.

They did leave a big mess of hymnal pages, broken glass, and blood spots.

In order to give us time to properly clean up, we are not having any services or activities this Wednesday night.

If you would like to come and help clean up, be at the church at 5 PM tonight (Tuesday)….bring shop vacs, cleaning supplies, trash cans, brooms, etc. Both of the main hallways have lots of glass.

We are thankful that nothing that really “mattered” was harmed. Thanks to Farmington Police and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office for their timely response this morning.

Pray for the person that did this to our church building. They need God’s love and forgiveness. Also, remember this person destroyed THINGS in a BUILDING….they did not destroy the CHURCH!”

Comments / 14

Unshamed American
2d ago

Loved the church's response. While she damaged things she or any other crazy liberal will ever be able to destroy the eternal Church of Christ.

Reply
7
Joyce Billow
2d ago

what's wrong with people today ?I'll tell you, it's because their parents didn't bring them up in church. children learn what they live, in a house void of The Lord in their lives.

Reply
5
Big Love
2d ago

I never understood how a person has the nerve to break into God’s house,Lord help them 🙏🙏🙏

Reply(3)
9
