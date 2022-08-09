ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oakland Press

Judge adds security guard to Oxford lawsuit

An Oxford schools security guard, has been added as a defendant to a lawsuit filed by families of student victims in last fall’s school shooting . Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved a motion during a hearing on Wednesday to add Kimberly Potts, 54, after an attorney for the families viewed security footage and Potts’ behavior.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County voters will decide countywide transit millage

Oakland County commissioners voted 13-7 to put a 0.95 public transportation millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, despite some technical issues and a strong effort by Republican commissioners to stave off a countywide vote. The proposal does not allow communities to opt out of the plan, which fueled opposition to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man arraigned in killing of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge Saturday, Aug. 13, after the killing of a Pontiac resident at the GM Orion Plant Thursday. Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond at Oakland County Jail after the death of Gregory Lanier Robertson.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Motorists beware: State police targeting dangerous drivers on I-696 in Macomb County

Michigan State Police troopers will be out in force today along Interstate 696 in Macomb County looking for reckless drivers and speeding motorists. The enforcement effort is part of Operation Text You Later, which kicked off at 10 a.m. Thursday on I-696 from Interstate 94 to the Dequindre Road area in Roseville and Warren, according to State Police.
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case

Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
DETROIT, MI
planetdetroit.org

Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws

Cynthia Mendez is tired of living with the noise, the vibrations and the soot from constant truck traffic coming past her home on Livernois in Southwest Detroit. The rumbling wakes her up at night, the vibrations have caused damage to the foundation of her home, and the soot cakes up on her vehicle and the outside of her house.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022

Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

