The Oakland Press
Judge adds security guard to Oxford lawsuit
An Oxford schools security guard, has been added as a defendant to a lawsuit filed by families of student victims in last fall’s school shooting . Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved a motion during a hearing on Wednesday to add Kimberly Potts, 54, after an attorney for the families viewed security footage and Potts’ behavior.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County voters will decide countywide transit millage
Oakland County commissioners voted 13-7 to put a 0.95 public transportation millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, despite some technical issues and a strong effort by Republican commissioners to stave off a countywide vote. The proposal does not allow communities to opt out of the plan, which fueled opposition to...
The Oakland Press
Man arraigned in killing of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge Saturday, Aug. 13, after the killing of a Pontiac resident at the GM Orion Plant Thursday. Astrit Gjon Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, is being held without bond at Oakland County Jail after the death of Gregory Lanier Robertson.
Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt, sheriff says
A small debt may have led to the killing of a Pontiac man Thursday at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Free Press. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office said late Thursday. ...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
The Oakland Press
Larceny, bank fraud suspect sought for crimes in Oakland and Macomb counties
Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to help identify a woman accused of passing a stolen check at a Rochester Hills bank and attempting to use a stolen credit card in Macomb County. A reward is offered through Crime Stoppers. The sheriff’s office said...
The Oakland Press
Two from Oakland County appointed to state mortuary board
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment of LaShonda D. Martin, of Southfield, and Vern A. Pixley, of Rochester, to the Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Martin is the administrative manager for Kemp Funeral Home. She has a Bachelor of Science in Mortuary Science from...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
The Oakland Press
Accused killer of Grand Blanc teen Jacob Hills charged with multiple felonies
A Westland man is jailed on multiple charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Grand Blanc teenager killed in Detroit just weeks before he was to report for military service. Avion Sanders, 23, is accused of shooting to death Jacob Hills, 18, after meeting him at a party...
The Oakland Press
Motorists beware: State police targeting dangerous drivers on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police troopers will be out in force today along Interstate 696 in Macomb County looking for reckless drivers and speeding motorists. The enforcement effort is part of Operation Text You Later, which kicked off at 10 a.m. Thursday on I-696 from Interstate 94 to the Dequindre Road area in Roseville and Warren, according to State Police.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for Pontiac murder case
Trial has been scheduled — more than seven months out — for a Pontiac man accused in a February homicide. Jury selection is set to begin March 20, 2023 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Julius Standifer, 52, charged in the fatal shooting of Troy Duane Jones, 49. Investigators say Jones was found last Feb. 19 in the driver’s seat of a car that had run into a fence and snowbank in a party store parking lot in Pontiac.His girlfriend was shot in the hand, the sheriff’s office said.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after altercation between custodial employees at Lake Orion assembly plant
The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m. The 48-year-old suspect is in custody.
Residents outraged as Oakland County votes to expand public transportation
The measure would implement a 10-year countywide millage that would impose .95 mills on county property tax bills to maintain and expand public transit.
planetdetroit.org
Weary of waiting for a truck route ordinance, Southwest Detroit residents ask city officials to enforce existing traffic laws
Cynthia Mendez is tired of living with the noise, the vibrations and the soot from constant truck traffic coming past her home on Livernois in Southwest Detroit. The rumbling wakes her up at night, the vibrations have caused damage to the foundation of her home, and the soot cakes up on her vehicle and the outside of her house.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County woman named Mrs. USA 2022
Oakland County resident Mila Pershyna has been named Mrs. USA 2022. Pershyna is the founder of the nonprofit MP Global Foundation, which is “dedicated to teaching children of all ages life skills to aid them in becoming talented and capable adults through a variety of free events such as educational workshops, field trips and career exploration opportunities.”
Pollution protestors damage vehicles at Tribar CEO’s home, police say
NORTHVILLE, MI — Protestors angry with a metro Detroit auto supplier that spilled toxic chemicals into the Huron River gathered outside the company CEO’s home in Northville this morning and damaged vehicles at the residence, police say,. Northville police say six people were detained on Friday, Aug. 12...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
