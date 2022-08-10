ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Comments / 4

Kelly Thomas
2d ago

@Fuzzy cookie: Seeing that you feel that way, all you have to do is take your TV off Automatic Pilot and readjust it to the position to MANUAL. This will give you the opportunity to MANUALLY watch anything to your delight. That means "YOU" will have "FULL CONTROL" to filter out "ANYTHING" you don't care to view. I do it all the time. OH, I almost forgot to ask, your device also has an 📴 button doesn't it. If not, just pull the plug out from the electrical supply on the wall. 👌 Be safe out there & Happy VIEWING. 😃

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Goldstein named CJN Foundation Editorial Intern

Zachary Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Goldstein will be a sophomore at the University of Denver in Colorado, where he is studying journalism. A Cleveland Heights resident, he is a contributing writer for the DU Clarion, the student newspaper. “We’re...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Hawaii State
cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Greg Mathis
akronjewishnews.com

Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge

Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Court Order#A E Networks#The Cleveland Jewish News#Aetv#The Ohio Legislature#The Ohio Supreme Court
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio Supreme Court upholds project to build Lake Erie wind farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A company can proceed with plans to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America, in Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. At issue is the 2020 approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board of the project by Icebreaker Windpower, which proposed the six-turbine development about 10 miles north of Cleveland. Residents of the Cleveland-area village of Bratenahl sued to stop the project, arguing the siting board didn't have enough evidence to determine the project's environmental impact and that the project doesn't serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law. The court ruled 6-1 that the board had multiple studies before it that found a low impact on birds and bats. The court also said the board properly determined the project would have "a minimal impact" on the public's ability to enjoy Lake Erie. A message was left with an attorney representing the residents who sued. The U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 2019 environmental assessment that found no significant environmental concerns.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
wksu.org

Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process

As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
case.edu

Law’s Michael Benza discussed Stand Your Ground law

Fox 8 Cleveland: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, explained what the new controversial Stand Your Ground law means to the public in comparison to what had been in place before. “Even when you are outside in a public place, you do not have an obligation to escape before you can use self-defense,” he said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Mayor Bibb in DC hopes CHIPS Act can help Northeast Ohio too

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will sign the CHIPS, or Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, Act, which was the last stepping stone to Intel building a historic $20 billion plant in Ohio. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was invited by the president for the signing because...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio reports more than 3 million total COVID-19 cases

The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 11 reported 122,882 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 608 from a week prior. A total of 13,983 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 46 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy