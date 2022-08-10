Read full article on original website
Kelly Thomas
2d ago
@Fuzzy cookie: Seeing that you feel that way, all you have to do is take your TV off Automatic Pilot and readjust it to the position to MANUAL. This will give you the opportunity to MANUALLY watch anything to your delight. That means "YOU" will have "FULL CONTROL" to filter out "ANYTHING" you don't care to view. I do it all the time. OH, I almost forgot to ask, your device also has an 📴 button doesn't it. If not, just pull the plug out from the electrical supply on the wall. 👌 Be safe out there & Happy VIEWING. 😃
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor
Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
In 6-1 decision, Ohio Supreme Court approves Icebreaker wind project in Lake Erie
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state permit to construct the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America was appropriately granted for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie. The Icebreaker project proposes to build six turbines eight to 10 miles off the Lake...
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldstein named CJN Foundation Editorial Intern
Zachary Goldstein is the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Goldstein will be a sophomore at the University of Denver in Colorado, where he is studying journalism. A Cleveland Heights resident, he is a contributing writer for the DU Clarion, the student newspaper. “We’re...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
Shame on us for allowing Cuyahoga County to deny education to detained juveniles
Melissa Marini Svigelj and Meryl Johnson wrote an excellent commentary “Cuyahoga County fails to meet educational needs for children in juvenile detention” published in The Plain Dealer on Aug. 7 about the state of juveniles housed at our controversial 10-year-old Juvenile Justice Center. Shame on us that we...
Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
RELATED PEOPLE
akronjewishnews.com
Jewish leaders sign onto Ohio ‘heartbeat law’ challenge
Jewish leaders throughout Ohio have filed an amicus brief supporting a legal challenge to Senate Bill 23, Ohio’s so-called Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief, filed July 25 with Ohio Supreme Court by Stephanie Chmiel of Thompson Hine LLP of Columbus, challenges Senate Bill 23 on the grounds that it violates Ohioans’ right to freedom of religion. The group of Jewish and other religious leaders signing onto the brief included more than two dozen Ohio rabbis, three cantors, one temple, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland, the Ohio Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism as well as two Christian organizations and several ministers.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Cleveland police union contract that provides 11% raise approved by City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday signed off on a contract agreement struck between the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association and Mayor Justin Bibb. The agreement provides for a combined 11% raise for rank-and-file officers over the next three years, which includes a 5% bump to base pay this year, plus 2% raises annually for 2022, 2023, and 2024.
Warren assistant prosecutor to take unpaid administrative leave
Warren law director Enzo Cantalamessa says city assistant prosecutor Nick Graham will be on unpaid administrative leave starting August 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Supreme Court upholds project to build Lake Erie wind farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A company can proceed with plans to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America, in Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. At issue is the 2020 approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board of the project by Icebreaker Windpower, which proposed the six-turbine development about 10 miles north of Cleveland. Residents of the Cleveland-area village of Bratenahl sued to stop the project, arguing the siting board didn't have enough evidence to determine the project's environmental impact and that the project doesn't serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law. The court ruled 6-1 that the board had multiple studies before it that found a low impact on birds and bats. The court also said the board properly determined the project would have "a minimal impact" on the public's ability to enjoy Lake Erie. A message was left with an attorney representing the residents who sued. The U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 2019 environmental assessment that found no significant environmental concerns.
Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wksu.org
Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process
As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
case.edu
Law’s Michael Benza discussed Stand Your Ground law
Fox 8 Cleveland: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, explained what the new controversial Stand Your Ground law means to the public in comparison to what had been in place before. “Even when you are outside in a public place, you do not have an obligation to escape before you can use self-defense,” he said.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Mayor Bibb in DC hopes CHIPS Act can help Northeast Ohio too
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will sign the CHIPS, or Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, Act, which was the last stepping stone to Intel building a historic $20 billion plant in Ohio. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was invited by the president for the signing because...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports more than 3 million total COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Aug. 11 reported 122,882 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 608 from a week prior. A total of 13,983 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, an increase of 46 from a week prior. The three-week average of reported hospitalizations...
Comments / 4