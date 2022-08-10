The tri-county area (Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties) of Central Oregon received over 1,000 lightning strikes in the past 48 hours. Over 100 fires were reported to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center today, with more coming in every hour. Most of the fires are staffed with firefighters and fires are reported at less than a quarter acre in size. Firefighters continue to work their way in to some of the more remote fires and are working to locate some of the reported fires.

