ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
mycentraloregon.com

Bend Discusses Homeless Camping

The City of Bend is developing municipal code provisions to regulate unsanctioned camping on City rights-of-way and City-owned property, like public streets, sidewalks, and landscape strips in Bend. As part of developing the code, the City will host two informational open houses this month. The purpose of the open houses...
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

K9 Ladybug Joins CODE Team

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team welcomes Bend Police drug detection K9 Ladybug and her handler, Detective Rob Pennock, to the team. Ladybug is highly trained at using her sense of smell to detect a variety of controlled substances, except marijuana. She will be a valuable tool to her teammates during our investigations all around central Oregon.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Lightning Causes Many Small Fires

The tri-county area (Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties) of Central Oregon received over 1,000 lightning strikes in the past 48 hours. Over 100 fires were reported to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center today, with more coming in every hour. Most of the fires are staffed with firefighters and fires are reported at less than a quarter acre in size. Firefighters continue to work their way in to some of the more remote fires and are working to locate some of the reported fires.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy