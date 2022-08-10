ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th

By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Tyson Fury
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser

It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself

Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
FORT WORTH, TX
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Center#Fox Sports#Ppv#Boxing#Combat#Wilder Helenius Likely#Wbc
bjpenndotcom

Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk feels he was ‘30 seconds’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in first fight

Oleksandr Usyk has said he was ‘perhaps 30 seconds or a minute’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight.Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London last September, landing a flurry of punches with the Briton backed up against the ropes just before the final bell sounded.Ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, Usyk was asked how close he believes he was to finishing Joshua during that late onslaught.“Perhaps if there were another 30 seconds or another minute in the 12th round, Anthony would have been knocked down,” the unbeaten Ukrainian told...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez says he’ll put Ryan Garcia “to sleep”

By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow

Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Carlos Gongora Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella

DiBella Entertainment has signed Ecuadorian super middleweight contender Carlos “Carlito’s Way” Gongora (20-1, 15 KOs). He returns to the ring this Saturday facing Oscar Riojas, at Memorial Hall, in Melrose, MA. The event, titled “Parade of Champions” presented by Boston Boxing Promotions, will stream live as a pay-per-view via combatsportsnow.com, starting at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy