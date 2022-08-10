Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
Watch Anthony Joshua show off frightening speed and brutal body shots in training for Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA has been working on his ferocious body shots ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ will bid to reclaim the unified heavyweight titles from the undefeated Ukrainian in a Saudi salvation job a week on Saturday. The Watford warrior jetted out to Jeddah late last month to...
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Anthony Joshua must go ‘toe to toe’ with Oleksandr Usyk in rematch as Joe Joyce recalls intense sparring with Brit rival
ANTHONY JOSHUA will have to go on the "offensive" against Oleksandr Usyk if he's to have any hope of winning their high-stakes rematch. The Watford warrior will bid to become a three-time heavyweight champion in his make-or-break Saudi showdown with the undefeated Ukranian on Saturday week. A tentative AJ was...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend
Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs. A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out. That being said, fans who are...
Dana White Reveals Mike Tyson Phone Call That Prompted His Cancellation Of Lucrative Hulu Deal
UFC president Dana White won’t put his friendship with Mike Tyson in jeopardy over a deal with Hulu. The UFC president was recently interviewed after an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series this week. During the interview, White was asked about a situation involving him, Hulu, and his...
Yardbarker
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser
It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
Boxing Scene
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
Oleksandr Usyk feels he was ‘30 seconds’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in first fight
Oleksandr Usyk has said he was ‘perhaps 30 seconds or a minute’ from knocking down Anthony Joshua in the pair’s first fight.Usyk beat Joshua via unanimous decision in London last September, landing a flurry of punches with the Briton backed up against the ropes just before the final bell sounded.Ahead of the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August, Usyk was asked how close he believes he was to finishing Joshua during that late onslaught.“Perhaps if there were another 30 seconds or another minute in the 12th round, Anthony would have been knocked down,” the unbeaten Ukrainian told...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez says he’ll put Ryan Garcia “to sleep”
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez warns Ryan Garcia that he’ll “put him to sleep” if the two fight later this year. Assuming Teofimo isn’t permanently scarred from his loss to George Kambosos Jr last November, he’ll have an excellent chance of beating Ryan Garcia. Teofimo...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury fight
A fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. The pair were said to have agreed a two-fight deal in 2021. But...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Cris Cyborg Announces Her Pro Boxing Debut On September 25
Cris Cyborg‘s dream of boxing will come true. On Wednesday, the women’s MMA legend announced on The MMA Hour that she will be making her professional boxing debut on September 25 in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. Cyborg will be facing Simone Silva (17-21). A boxing homecoming. Silva...
Boxing Scene
Carlos Gongora Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed Ecuadorian super middleweight contender Carlos “Carlito’s Way” Gongora (20-1, 15 KOs). He returns to the ring this Saturday facing Oscar Riojas, at Memorial Hall, in Melrose, MA. The event, titled “Parade of Champions” presented by Boston Boxing Promotions, will stream live as a pay-per-view via combatsportsnow.com, starting at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT.
