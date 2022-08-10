Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
pghcitypaper.com
My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists
Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
wtae.com
Busy weekend on Pittsburgh's North Shore with three big concerts and Steelers game
PITTSBURGH — It’s a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with three concerts happening in four days at PNC Park and a Steelers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium. 100,000 people expected at PNC Park: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. Billy Joel will perform at...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why ‘Hollywood on the Mon’ Is Still Thriving
Each month in our “On Location” page, Pittsburgh Magazine highlights locations around the Steel City where major movies have been filmed. This month, Sean Collier spotlights “The Mothman Prophecies,” the supernatural thriller released in 2002 that starred Richard Gere and Laura Linney. Behind the scenes, these...
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood
Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 11-17
After three years, Aspinwall’s Big Night Out is back. Come to the Aspinwall Baseball Fields for family-friendly fun. Use the force to get you through the Star Wars obstacle course and dance the night away with Aspinwall’s own DJ Ron and popular Pittsburgh indie band, Meeting of Important People. Other highlights include a selfie station, free samples from local restaurants, and a glass blowing demonstration. 6 p.m. Fifth and Field Ave., Aspinwall. Free. aspinwallneighbors.org/big-night-out.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh
Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Barrel & Flow Fest Returns With Food, Music, Culture and, Of Course, Beer
“One of America’s favorite festivals” is returning to Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, with a wide range of collaborations, vendors, artists and, of course, beer. Lots of it. Barrel & Flow will take place on Aug. 13 at 2865 Railroad St. in the Strip District, with representation from more than 30 Black-owned breweries, 55 unique collab brews and 150 vendors, among other things. This marks the fifth year for the festival, which is coming to the Strip District for the first time. Previously, it was held at the South Side Works.
pittsburghmagazine.com
On Location: The Lawn at the Cathedral of Learning
In “The Mothman Prophecies,” writer John Klein (Richard Gere) gazes out over the lawn of the Cathedral of Learning at the Carnegie Museums on a wintry Pittsburgh afternoon. The supernatural thriller from 2002 is one of the films where Pittsburgh doesn’t play itself; it stands in for Washington,...
Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang team up with Grist House to make beer for local festival
MILLVALE, Pa. — Grist House Craft Brewery and Taylor Gang, co-founded by Wiz Khalifa, are teaming up to create a beer for a local festival. The brewery and the entertainment organization are offering a wheat ale called Steel City Sunshine. The drink will be served during Pittsburgh’s Barrel & Flow Fest.
kidsburgh.org
8 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Big Day Aht to the Asian Lantern Festival
Photo above courtesy of Venture Outdoors. These final weeks of the summer are filled with cool family events in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Check out what’s on tap for this weekend. Beginning Friday, Aug. 12: Asian Lantern Festival at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, 6:30 p.m. The...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 8-14
Jazz Harpists: The music of Alice Coltrane. Tue., Aug. 9. 7-8:30 p.m. City of Asylum. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. cityofasylum.org. . Part of a series of concerts created by Yoko Suzuki, which explore seldom talked about female jazz composers and harpists, this show will spotlight the music of Alice Coltrane and the impact she made in the blues-based genre. The concert will open with a presentation on Coltrane from Dr. Tammy L. Kernodle, professor of African American music, jazz, and gender at Miami University.
whatzup.com
Country Grammy winners set for Monroeville
Shenandoah aren’t always on the road, but when called upon, they’re here to entertain. “Our only real tour we’ve been on was with Randy Travis in 1990, and that ended up being 75 dates,” lead singer Marty Raybon said in a telephone interview. “Some people have...
wtae.com
Little Italy Days returning to Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — In just a week and a half, everyone in Pittsburgh will get to be Italian for the weekend. Little Italy Days will return for its 20th anniversary starting Aug. 18. The four-day festival along Liberty Avenue in Bloomfield will feature food, music and the annual bocce tournament.
nextpittsburgh.com
August Wilson House opening with a celebration featuring Denzel Washington
Academy-Award-winning actor Denzel Washington will join Constanza Romero Wilson, August Wilson’s widow, to celebrate the opening of the August Wilson House on Saturday, Aug. 13. Washington was last in Pittsburgh in 2018 when he attended a ceremony kicking off the project. He directed and starred in the filmed adaptation...
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
pghcitypaper.com
What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?
A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?
Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August
Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
wtae.com
Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead
Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
