Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. As someone who’s baked professionally for many years (both in restaurants and as an editor at Epicurious), I’m always looking for a good way to organize my cake recipes. For a long time I kept them in a disheveled stack of dog-eared cookbooks and internet printouts. Each time I went to bake a cake, I had to sift through the pile in search of a recipe for my favorite carrot cake, or, if I was feeling fancy and had several hours to spare, an Opera cake. And when I wasn’t quite sure what type of cake I was in the mood to bake? An even more frantic shuffling of papers would ensue.

