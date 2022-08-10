In the food world, concept is a word so capacious it’s basically lost all meaning: Restaurateurs talk about opening a seafood concept, a Thai concept, or a doughnut concept when what they mean is that they are opening—respectively—a seafood restaurant, a Thai restaurant, or a doughnut counter. Here, though, an honest-to-god concept: Before she was a chef, Deborah VanTrece was a flight attendant, and Oreatha’s—her second restaurant, after the popular Blandtown soul-food spot Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours—focuses on far-flung dishes prepared by mothers around the globe, reflecting what VanTrece picked up during her travels. Under executive chef Christiane “Lucke” Bell, the menu is literally all over the place, bouncing between vegetable tempura (pictured), souvlaki chicken kebabs, cioppino, steak frites, and German-style lamb shank over sweet potato spaetzle, as well as an adaptation of a recipe from VanTrece’s own mother: super-rich smoked-duck pot pie, a soupy concoction served under a big biscuit. This is, by and large, food that may make you want to undo a pants button or two. Fried catfish prepared in the style of the Thai fish cakes tod mun pla, for instance, is served over grits cooked in coconut milk, a tasty idea but not one you can really eat too much of. Plus, you’ll want to save room for dessert, off a menu by pastry chef Lauren Washington that includes dishes like red velvet creme brulee and chocolate croissant bread pudding. The first of two—er—concepts that VanTrece is launching this year in Cascade Heights, Oreatha’s boasts a casually elegant little dining room and cheerful patio: a sweet spot to grab dinner in a neighborhood that could use some more of them.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO