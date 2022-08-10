Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
This Breezy, Mid-Century Modern Gem for Sale in Georgia Is on the Market for $365k
Mid-century modern admirers, this one’s for you. Never has a carport looked so cool! From the angled roof to the canopy of leafy trees in the background, this streamlined, sunny home embraces natural light at every chance possible. In the living room, for instance, a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows flank the front door on either side, and a Noguchi pendant light floats above hardwood floors, welcoming in even more illumination.
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones up for sale for $3.25M
ATLANTA — The former Atlanta home of golf legend Bobby Jones is on the market for a cool $3.25 million. Tucked into the posh Tuxedo Park neighborhood off Northside Drive in North Atlanta, the home features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and is 5,734 square feet. According to a listing by Dorsey Alston Realtors, it was built in 1929 for Jones -- according to legend, a gift from the City of Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mama’s Banh Mi Opens In Doraville, Locations in Duluth, Snellville, Kennesaw Coming Soon
Vietnamese eatery's dishes taste like what mom used to make.
Atlanta’s Elite Picks: Finding The Most Finer Dining
For romantic dates, special occasions, unique dining experiences, or if you just want finer food and service, check out one of these generally nicer, more "upscale," and sophisticated Atlanta restaurants. (Daniel B.)
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta mayor finds upbeat trends in crime
ATLANTA — This week, Mayor Andre Dickens told city council members that Atlanta is a safe city. He highlighted crime stats from this summer not usually measured to paint a picture of a city that has turned around its spike in crime. Summertime often leads to increases in violent...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Atlanta, GA in 2022
Sushi has grown from a niche Japanese dish into a food craze with universal appeal. According to First We Feast, the demand for Sushi has exploded, and restaurants serving this traditional specialty are popping up everywhere. Even in the hinterlands, you’ll find good places to get your sushi fix. But if you want something special, you must look closer to home. Luckily, some fantastic sushi restaurants in Atlanta won’t disappoint. These 20 establishments stand out above the rest as the go-to places for savory and creative sushi dishes that will leave a lasting impression on anyone with an appetite for raw fish and seaweed salad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
CBS 46
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown
A 37-story high-rise with nearly 500 residential units is planned to go up where a parking lot now exists at the corner of Peachtree and 4th streets in Midtown. LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate investment firm, filed plans this week with the city to develop the project on the nearly 1-acre site located at […] The post 37-story apartment tower planned for Peachtree Street in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
What we love most about Atlanta is that there’s always something to do. So whether you’re looking for a good time with friends at a free concert or want to go on a sensory journey to South Africa, Atlanta’s got it all — and this weekend is no exception.
CBS 46
10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta
When people think of touring memorable filming locations, their minds immediately go to New York and Los Angeles, two powerhouse cities that have long stood as the hub of culture and film. But there's another booming movie metropolis destined to join that vanguard: Atlanta. Imbued with history and culture and...
Atlanta Magazine
The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Oreatha’s at the Point, Slabtown Public House, and NoriFish
In the food world, concept is a word so capacious it’s basically lost all meaning: Restaurateurs talk about opening a seafood concept, a Thai concept, or a doughnut concept when what they mean is that they are opening—respectively—a seafood restaurant, a Thai restaurant, or a doughnut counter. Here, though, an honest-to-god concept: Before she was a chef, Deborah VanTrece was a flight attendant, and Oreatha’s—her second restaurant, after the popular Blandtown soul-food spot Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours—focuses on far-flung dishes prepared by mothers around the globe, reflecting what VanTrece picked up during her travels. Under executive chef Christiane “Lucke” Bell, the menu is literally all over the place, bouncing between vegetable tempura (pictured), souvlaki chicken kebabs, cioppino, steak frites, and German-style lamb shank over sweet potato spaetzle, as well as an adaptation of a recipe from VanTrece’s own mother: super-rich smoked-duck pot pie, a soupy concoction served under a big biscuit. This is, by and large, food that may make you want to undo a pants button or two. Fried catfish prepared in the style of the Thai fish cakes tod mun pla, for instance, is served over grits cooked in coconut milk, a tasty idea but not one you can really eat too much of. Plus, you’ll want to save room for dessert, off a menu by pastry chef Lauren Washington that includes dishes like red velvet creme brulee and chocolate croissant bread pudding. The first of two—er—concepts that VanTrece is launching this year in Cascade Heights, Oreatha’s boasts a casually elegant little dining room and cheerful patio: a sweet spot to grab dinner in a neighborhood that could use some more of them.
How much salary do you need to earn to buy a home in Atlanta?
ATLANTA — Anyone on the hunt to buy a home in metro Atlanta knows that it’s going to be tough. Between low inventory, high interest rates and competition from private investment companies, becoming a homeowner in Atlanta is harder than it has been in decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Atlanta Magazine
Obi Ugwonali, MD
Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
GPB evening headlines for August 11, 2022
Mourners gathered at an Atlanta church today for the funeral for Brianna Grier. Governor Brian Kemp unveils the first major policy announcement of his re-election campaign. Macon Bibb-County will release the cremated remains of about 166 people in county archives at public memorial. Tagged as:. GPB morning headlines for August...
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
Comments / 2