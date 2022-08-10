Read full article on original website
IGN
Thunderful CEO Steps Down Following Publisher's $2m Loss
Thunderful CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson has stepped down following the company’s $2.1 million loss. According to GamesIndustry.biz the CEO, who held the position since the group first formed in 2019, is stepping down in order to take on a new role in the company’s games division. Meanwhile, former CFO...
Allen Media Group Elevates Chris Malone to Chief Financial Officer
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has elevated Christopher Malone to chief financial officer, the company announced Thursday. Malone initially joined AMG in June as executive vice president and head of corporate development and will now assume the CFO title previously held on an interim basis by Bill Higgs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMG’s Weather Group division.
NME
Frontier founder David Braben steps down as CEO
It’s been announced that founder David Braben will be stepping down as CEO of Frontier Developments after 28-years in the role. Braben founded Frontier in 1994 in order to “build a team to continue creating high quality, innovative games in the rapidly evolving games industry with an ambition that only teams of skilled professionals can deliver.”
freightwaves.com
Lohscheller will succeed Russell as CEO of Nikola
Veteran automotive executive Michael Lohscheller was Nikola Corp. Chairman Steve Girsky’s pick to run Opel when Girsky was vice chairman of General Motors. On Wednesday, he did it again, elevating Lohscheller to the top job at Nikola from president of Nikola Motors. The succession plan began when Girsky recruited...
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
Terran Orbital to Present at Jefferies Industrials Conference
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
FireRescue1
Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership team
Effective immediately, Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership today. Mark Fusco is appointed as President, and Randy Brummel as Executive Vice President Operations. The company’s purpose remains unchanged, Rosenbauer exists to support the mission of saving lives and protecting property. This new structure allows the American custom fire truck builder to expand its growth plans and further focus on operational excellence, dealer development, financial discipline, customer satisfaction, and serving first responders.
The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales
The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment
Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
CoinDesk
Abrdn Buys Stake in Digital Exchange Archax
Abrdn, which is one of the largest asset-management firms in the U.K., has taken a stake in Archax, the first and only digital securities exchange to be regulated in the U.K. Abrdn, which is based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is now the exchange's largest external shareholder, Archax said Friday. In an email, abrdn declined to disclose the size of the stake or say how much it paid.
Cox Enterprises acquires digital media firm Axios
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Axios has agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises in a deal that values the digital media firm at $525 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
CNBC
The inflation argument that predicts another good decade for technology investing
New technology can hold down or even reduce costs of energy, technology and labor. Recent data on short-term productivity declines, and inflation up 8.5 percent in the last year, make the case for more investment in technology by corporations. Cloud computing, AI, e-commerce, renewable energy and EVs, and autonomous transportation...
XD Agency Marks Its Next Chapter with New Business, Talent Growth, Refreshed Branding
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Six years after buying itself back from Omnicom Group, The XD Agency is relaunching as XD Agency (XDA), empowering a growing staff and celebrating a range of new business wins including cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike and consumer electronics brand OnePlus. In addition, the agency has been awarded expanded assignments for clients such as LEGO and Warner Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005298/en/ XDA refreshes branding and leadership. (L to R): Rachel Hermansader, Head of Transformation; Courtney Hodges-Lanius, Head of People & Culture; Anna Mader, Head of Creative. (Photo: Business Wire)
Snap plans to lay off employees- The Verge
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Snap Inc (SNAP.N) is in early stages of planning layoffs, the Verge reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans. The scope of the job cuts is currently unclear as managers are still planning it for their teams, the report said, adding that the Snapchat-owner has more than 6,000 employees. (https://bit.ly/3QaAmql)
