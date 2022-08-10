Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
FC Motown Crowned 2022 NPSL National ChampionsMorristown MinuteMontclair, NJ
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
YouTuber’s ‘Beautiful’ Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart
This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
longislandadvance.net
Proposed Dunkin’ now developing community features
The Blue Point Civic Association held its monthly meeting on Aug. 1 at the Bayport-Blue Point Library. Legis. Dominick Thorne (R-8th District) was in attendance and spoke of his ongoing efforts to have stop signs installed on the eastern and western sides of the intersection of Corey Avenue and Middle Road.
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
wrcr.com
RCC Senior Club to Hear from Area Comedian/Actor About Life in a Pomona Orphanage
The Rockland County Senior Club is holding their monthly meeting tomorrow. Program Coordinator Eileen O’Brien-Cardona says the featured guest is actor and stand-up comic Mel Hancock…. The meeting is free and is being held tomorrow at noon at the Ellipse at RCC.
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
wrcr.com
Parkinson’s Wellness Project Comes to Suffern Sunday Aug. 14
The Parkinson’s Wellness Project is holding an educational event this weekend in Suffern that can teach you about the mysteries of Parkinson’s. Susan Lust is the Project’s co-director, and says there’s lots to learn about living with the disease…. The expo is followed by a panel...
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
News 12
Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley
Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME
Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:. County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering...
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley
This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
