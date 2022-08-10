Oak Fire: Full containment expected by Wednesday, CAL FIRE says

Fire crews are getting closer to containing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County that destroyed more than 100 homes.

Containment has increased to 98 percent after burning more than 19,000 acres.

CAL FIRE expects to have the blaze fully contained by Wednesday.

Firefighters say the flame activity has been low the last few days.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire, which has been burning for more than two weeks.

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)