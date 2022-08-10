ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Creating a legacy: Two-day musical retirement celebration set for Kathy Larson this weekend

DETROIT LAKES — For the first time in 34 years, Kathy Larson will not be teaching vocal music when classes at Detroit Lakes Public Schools start next month. She also won't be directing the fall musical, something she had done for 28 straight years. In order to properly send her off into retirement — while honoring her musical legacy — some of Larson's former students and colleagues have been busy planning a two-day retirement celebration that will take place this coming weekend, Aug. 13-14.
Pillow-cleaning fundraiser at Detroit Lakes Methodist Church Aug. 24

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church is holding an unusual new fundraiser – pillow cleaning. Feather pillows and down pillows will be cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and fluffed, with new ticking (fabric covers) of the customer’s choice. Crushed foam pillows can be cleaned and polyester...
Ellen Cromwell-Cecrle

Ellen Cromwell-Cecrle, 79, died on March 13, 2022 in Sun City West, Arizona, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Memphis, Tennessee, 1942, to Lucius and Dorothy Cromwell. The family moved frequently when Ellen was a child but settled outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, by the time Ellen was in junior high. In 1960, Ellen graduated from nearby Hempfield High School.
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant

7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Magdalene “Mag” Wallgren

Aug. 25, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Magdalene “Mag” Wallgren, 92, Perham, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 7, in Perham Living. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Bluffton, Minn.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Judy Paju

Dec. 5, 1958 - Aug. 8, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Judy Paju, 63, Perham, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 8, in her home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Bring Me The News

Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl

Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
kvrr.com

2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DL-Online

Pine to Palm: Four Senior Division matches go to a playoff in first round

DETROIT LAKES – Four of the 16 Senior matches required an extra hole in the first round of match play on Thursday. The 32-person field was sliced in half. While some of the matchups ended with holes to spare, four of them needed a 19th hole to decide a winner. One of them included top-seeded Bill Schommer, the defending champion from last year. He beat Dan Drenth 1-up in a playoff hole to keep his repeat hopes alive.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

