DETROIT LAKES — For the first time in 34 years, Kathy Larson will not be teaching vocal music when classes at Detroit Lakes Public Schools start next month. She also won't be directing the fall musical, something she had done for 28 straight years. In order to properly send her off into retirement — while honoring her musical legacy — some of Larson's former students and colleagues have been busy planning a two-day retirement celebration that will take place this coming weekend, Aug. 13-14.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO