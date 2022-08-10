Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Creating a legacy: Two-day musical retirement celebration set for Kathy Larson this weekend
DETROIT LAKES — For the first time in 34 years, Kathy Larson will not be teaching vocal music when classes at Detroit Lakes Public Schools start next month. She also won't be directing the fall musical, something she had done for 28 straight years. In order to properly send her off into retirement — while honoring her musical legacy — some of Larson's former students and colleagues have been busy planning a two-day retirement celebration that will take place this coming weekend, Aug. 13-14.
Country Singer Pens Song About Losing His Grandparents from Wadena, Minnesota
Whoever says TikTok is a waste of time, isn't using the app right. This past Monday (August 8th) I was scrolling my "For You" page when a video of a man hearing his own song on the radio popped up. As I watched his heartfelt reaction to hearing his song get played, I realized the song was about Wadena, Minnesota.
DL-Online
Pillow-cleaning fundraiser at Detroit Lakes Methodist Church Aug. 24
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes United Methodist Church is holding an unusual new fundraiser – pillow cleaning. Feather pillows and down pillows will be cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and fluffed, with new ticking (fabric covers) of the customer’s choice. Crushed foam pillows can be cleaned and polyester...
DL-Online
Legion baseball: Area athletes play in Minnesota Legion All-Star showcase
DETROIT LAKES — Four area baseball players competed in the Minnesota Legion All-Star showcase last weekend. Detroit Lakes' Grady Kirchner and Jacob Thomas and Perham's Gamble Bye and Ben Shumansky were one of 60 players selected for the Legion baseball event.
DL-Online
Ellen Cromwell-Cecrle
Ellen Cromwell-Cecrle, 79, died on March 13, 2022 in Sun City West, Arizona, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ellen was born in Memphis, Tennessee, 1942, to Lucius and Dorothy Cromwell. The family moved frequently when Ellen was a child but settled outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania, by the time Ellen was in junior high. In 1960, Ellen graduated from nearby Hempfield High School.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
DL-Online
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking 17th out of 819 in...
DL-Online
Magdalene “Mag” Wallgren
Aug. 25, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Magdalene “Mag” Wallgren, 92, Perham, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 7, in Perham Living. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Bluffton, Minn.
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Adams staves off upset scare, Lane knocks off Justesen in local Championship Division battle
DETROIT LAKES – After two days of qualifying, the Championship Division kicked off its match play on Thursday with the round of 64. While some matchups were decided convincingly, others played out as advertised. From upsets to playoff holes, here’s a look at the highlights from the Championship Division after round one.
DL-Online
Judy Paju
Dec. 5, 1958 - Aug. 8, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Judy Paju, 63, Perham, Minn., died Monday, Aug. 8, in her home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills, Minn. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Defending champion leads the pack after one day of Championship Division qualifying
DETROIT LAKES – After the first qualifying round of the 90th Pine to Palm Championship Division, a defending champion turned in the top score. Moorhead’s Ian Simmonich carded a 6-under-par 65 on Tuesday, clearing seven others tied for third place by two holes. Simonich made three birdies on each side of the turn without making a bogey.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Four Senior Division matches go to a playoff in first round
DETROIT LAKES – Four of the 16 Senior matches required an extra hole in the first round of match play on Thursday. The 32-person field was sliced in half. While some of the matchups ended with holes to spare, four of them needed a 19th hole to decide a winner. One of them included top-seeded Bill Schommer, the defending champion from last year. He beat Dan Drenth 1-up in a playoff hole to keep his repeat hopes alive.
DL-Online
Ulen-Hitterdal school voters shoot down $1.7 million bond for multi-use activity center
DETROIT LAKES — A $1.7 million school improvements bond was shot down by Ulen-Hitterdal School District voters on Tuesday — 285 “no” votes to 123 “yes” votes, or 70% to 30%. The school district was asking voters for authority to issue general obligation school...
