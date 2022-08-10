Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born.
WAVY News 10
10 On Your Side's Operation School Supplies in Hampton
WAVY News 10's Bianca Holeman reports. 10 On Your Side's Operation School Supplies in Hampton.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
Drone 10: Spirit of Mt. Vernon
Drone 10 flew above the Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that is replacing the Spirit of Norfolk. It will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
High-tech company Vectrona lands expansion grant in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) recently approved an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) grant of $85,000 to Vectrona.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company.
Secretary of Agriculture to visit Williamsburg Farmers Market
The Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Matthew Lohr, will ring the opening bell of the Williamsburg Farmers Market.
2 roadwork projects get underway in Virginia Beach next week
The road improvement projects on sections of Shore Drive and Edwin Drive include milling, paving and pavement marking. Work will begin each day at 7 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the following morning.
Owner’s attorneys report progress at condemned NN apartment complex; no date for displaced residents to return
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A week after a judge imposed a $1,000 a day fine on the owner of Seaview Lofts in Newport News, his attorneys listed several areas of progress in getting the 15-story tower back up to code. Owner Ben Weinstein appeared in Circuit Court Thursday for the second time since last […]
Only On 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief?
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance to flood-ravaged Kentucky
The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad has donated an old firetruck and ambulance to help Kentucky firefighters recently hit by major flooding.
WAVY News 10
New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge
A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury
The Chesapeake jury deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter could not agree on a verdict.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood Friday morning. PFRES said the call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Upon their arrival, crews found heavy fire at...
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car.
