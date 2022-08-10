ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

10 On Your Side's Operation School Supplies in Hampton

WAVY News 10's Bianca Holeman reports. 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies in Hampton. ODU football’s offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude …. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. 5 movie & tv series set for production in NC. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …
HAMPTON, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
SMITHFIELD, VA
#Portsmouth City Council
WAVY News 10

New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation has been hard at work improving trails for mountain bikers at one of the city’s parks. It’s an adventure in the making. It was July of last year when we first shared the news of crews working...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the Cavalier Manor neighborhood Friday morning. PFRES said the call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Upon their arrival, crews found heavy fire at...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch …. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

