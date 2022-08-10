ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 1

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
HANNA CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had been shot in the lower abdomen.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Person shot overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located

UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Two dead after plane crash in Hanna City

HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are dead after a small plane crashed while trying to land in a small Peoria County town. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say the plane was having trouble while airborne, and tried to land between 2nd Street and Main Street. While attempting to land, it hit several buildings on the way down, crashing between Main and Second Streets in Hanna City.
HANNA CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing woman has been located

UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — According to a Peoria Police press release, Thompson has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 54-year-old Dena M. Thompson was last seen...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: PPS custodian is Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year

UPDATE 3:00 p.m. - Peoria’s 15th homicide victim of the year was a custodian at Peoria Public Schools. The coroner says 49-year-old Julius J. Peyton died instantly of multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The shooting happened last night after 10 p.m. at Peyton’s home in South Peoria, near the intersection of Kettelle and Louisa Streets.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile injured in Monday night Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Frye and Wisconsin Avenues Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a local hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. after a juvenile arrived by private vehicle after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New charges in Mackinaw murder case

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
MACKINAW, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria man convicted of drug, federal firearm offenses

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A federal grand jury returned those guilty verdicts against Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man convicted of federal gun, drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A federal jury has convicted a Peoria man of drug and weapons charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Daryl McGhee, 33, was found guilty Wednesday of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Transit van, semi, and car involved in I-39 crash in Marshall County

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois State Police reported a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 39 near Wenona in Marshall County. Police said the crash, reported about 4:15 p.m., involved a transit van, a truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, and a passenger car near...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL

