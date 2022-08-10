Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Pelicans Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Eventually, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has to get traded. Doesn’t he? From all appearances, the situation in Brooklyn is getting toxic. We already knew Durant had requested a trade. Recently, it’s surfaced that he approached team owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum: Fire Sean Marks and Steve...
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Yardbarker
A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James
It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Durant trade speculation with Phoenix Suns renewed after report of Arizona visit
A report that Kevin Durant was coming to Phoenix on Thursday renewed speculation about the Phoenix Suns potentially trading for the Brooklyn Nets and NBA superstar. "I'm hearing, and take it for what it's worth, ok? I'm hearing that Kevin Durant is expected to be in the Valley tonight," John Gambadoro said on...
Remember When Kevin Durant Did This?
During the regular season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had an incredible crossover move on Torrey Craig (who is now on the Phoenix Suns, but was on the Indiana Pacers at the time). The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
New Arena Makes Sense for Thunder, Now
Oklahoma City could in the talks of a new arena, and now makes the most sense.
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0