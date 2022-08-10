ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page

Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Southeastern Massachusetts Drought Now ‘Critical’

Just before Tuesday's rainstorm, on Aug. 9 the state upgraded the Southeastern Massachusetts region to a Level 3 "Critical" drought status, while the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded Bristol County and the western parts of Plymouth County to an "extreme" drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, "of particular note is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Plymouth, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
CARVER, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

UMass Dartmouth, BCC Require Vaccination Proof for Fall Semester

For many folks, the COVID-19 pandemic seems like a distant memory, but if you plan to attend classes or work at the University of Massachusetts or Bristol Community College this fall, proof of COVID vaccination is required. Returning students and staff have probably already met the vaccination requirement, but those...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Politics
1420 WBSM

Free Mass511 Helps Massachusetts Residents to Navigate the State

Mass511 is not new. From the best I can tell, the 511 traffic information service has been around for years, but in 2010 the free service went on steroids. I didn't know much about Mass511 until today. Okay, I didn't know anything about Mass511 until after seeing a blue highway sign promoting it for the umpteenth-million time I decided to look into it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Fisherman Gets 20 Years in Prison for Nantucket Murder

BOSTON — A Virginia fisherman was sentenced Thursday to nearly 20 years in prison for murdering a crewmate and attacking others with a hammer aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Nantucket in 2018. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez was sentenced to 235...
NANTUCKET, MA
1420 WBSM

YMCA Southcoast, Famed Magician Team to Make Hunger Disappear

Be part of an extraordinary evening of magic and illusion in support of YMCA Southcoast’s work to fight hunger. Make Hunger Disappear, with America’s premier female illusionist Lyn Dillies, is happening Saturday, September 10 at New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. “This show will dazzle families of all...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book

A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

