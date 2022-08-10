Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
Fall River Giving Away $100 to a Follower of Its New Instagram Page
Fall River, the city famous for the slogan “We’ll Try,” is trying out a new social media page to help share information about goings-on in the city. Today, the City of Fall River is launching its official Instagram page under the handle @CityofFallRiver. The page is currently live, but the first post won’t be shared until 5 p.m., according to a press release; that post will be announcing a contest that will give away a $100 Visa gift card to a lucky follower of the new page.
Southeastern Massachusetts Drought Now ‘Critical’
Just before Tuesday's rainstorm, on Aug. 9 the state upgraded the Southeastern Massachusetts region to a Level 3 "Critical" drought status, while the U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded Bristol County and the western parts of Plymouth County to an "extreme" drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, "of particular note is...
Middleboro Little Leaguers Beat Maine to Advance to World Series
There is quite a pool of young baseball talent in and around the SouthCoast. On the heels of Fairhaven Acushnet's trip down to the Cal Ripken World Series over the past week, congratulations are in order for Middleboro's 12U All-Stars. They are on their way down to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Middleboro,...
Auditor Candidate DiZoglio Commits to Investigating Beacon Hill
After a two-day stop at New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, Methuen Senator Diana DiZoglio stopped by WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight to talk about her run for State Auditor. On Thursday, DiZoglio toured the feast grounds with Representative Tony Cabral and members of the New Bedford City Council who have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
Portsmouth Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
Why Buttonwood Park Zoo is Planting Milkweed Everywhere
The next time you are walking around Buttonwood Park Zoo with the kids, make it a point to notice how much milkweed has been planted on the property. It's for a very specific purpose. According to Josh Thompson, the planting of the milkweed is to help sustain the endangered monarch...
That Time Tea Leoni Got a Plaque at New Bedford Cable Access
Back in 2003, Tea Leoni had just finished filming a movie with Adam Sandler called Spanglish. While the film was in production, Tea was summering in the Nonquitt section of Dartmouth, and she was informed that the movie's producers were in need of a recut of one of her lines.
UMass Dartmouth, BCC Require Vaccination Proof for Fall Semester
For many folks, the COVID-19 pandemic seems like a distant memory, but if you plan to attend classes or work at the University of Massachusetts or Bristol Community College this fall, proof of COVID vaccination is required. Returning students and staff have probably already met the vaccination requirement, but those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healey Serves Up Sandwiches and High Praise for New Bedford at the Feast
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the frontrunner to be the Commonwealth’s next governor, made a stop at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament Saturday and was guided through Madeira Field by New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell. Healey and Mitchell walked the feast grounds and engaged with patrons and volunteers...
Free Mass511 Helps Massachusetts Residents to Navigate the State
Mass511 is not new. From the best I can tell, the 511 traffic information service has been around for years, but in 2010 the free service went on steroids. I didn't know much about Mass511 until today. Okay, I didn't know anything about Mass511 until after seeing a blue highway sign promoting it for the umpteenth-million time I decided to look into it.
Truck Driver Acquitted in Deaths of 7 Motorcyclists, Including Lakeville Couple
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Lakeville residents Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both 58...
Fisherman Gets 20 Years in Prison for Nantucket Murder
BOSTON — A Virginia fisherman was sentenced Thursday to nearly 20 years in prison for murdering a crewmate and attacking others with a hammer aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Nantucket in 2018. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez was sentenced to 235...
Wareham ‘Blue Goo Bandits’ Strike Again, Toppling Porta-Potty at Town Beach
The “Blue Goo Bandits” have struck again in Wareham. For the third year in a row, porta-potties have been vandalized on a town beach, although this time it was a different beach than in the past two years. On Wednesday, August 10, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources...
New Bedford Mayor Explains Why Police Could Ground Drone Flights Over Feast
On Friday, Day 2 of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, New Bedford Police posted a reminder to the official department Facebook page that the flying of drones over the feast grounds was prohibited. “Drone flying over any of the Madeira Feast grounds is strictly prohibited this weekend. Your anticipated...
YMCA Southcoast, Famed Magician Team to Make Hunger Disappear
Be part of an extraordinary evening of magic and illusion in support of YMCA Southcoast’s work to fight hunger. Make Hunger Disappear, with America’s premier female illusionist Lyn Dillies, is happening Saturday, September 10 at New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center. “This show will dazzle families of all...
New Bedford Teacher Publishes Her First Children’s Book
A New Bedford teacher has realized a dream: She's about to publish a children's book. Jessica Silva, a kindergarten teacher at Carney Academy, has always wanted to publish her own book but also felt like actually sitting down to write in the hope someone would want to publish her work would be way out of her comfort zone.
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2