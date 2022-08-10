ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
MUSIC
Variety

Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time

Click here to read the full article. Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers. The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands. Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up. The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of...
MUSIC
State
California State
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Linus Music#Entertain#Alt Rock#Alternative Rock#Flannel Nation
Loudwire

A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music

Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
MUSIC
Popculture

David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73

Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time

Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots

Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members

It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’

Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
MUSIC
