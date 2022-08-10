Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
thebrag.com
Amy Lee names surprising best song to introduce Evanescence to new fans
If you asked a casual fan which song would be the best to suggest to someone looking to get into Evanescence, chances are they’d say ‘Bring Me to Life’. It’s a classic. Not the band’s own Amy Lee though. In a new interview with Revolver, the...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time
Click here to read the full article. Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers. The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands. Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up. The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
New Box Set Highlights Obscure Hair Metal Bands From ’80s Sunset Strip Era
The Numero Group is the unrivaled archival record label that's dug up the best of the obscure gospel, hip-hop, roots, rock and more music that's been forgotten to time. Now, the imprint will give that same treatment to overlooked '80s Sunset Strip hair and glam metal with a box set called Bound for Hell: On the Sunset Strip.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career
We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Popculture
David Muse, Firefall Musician, Dead at 73
Firefall musician David Muse has died. Muse passed away at his tome on Saturday, Aug. 6 following a battle with cancer, the band, which Muse first performed with throughout the late '70s and rejoined in 2011, announced Sunday. Muse was 73. Firefall shared news of Muse's passing on Facebook, writing,...
Revisiting the car-crash moment Yes inadvertently performed as a power trio on live TV
It also featured Bill Bruford and Steve Howe taking part in an excruciating interview
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
'I Performed at Woodstock '99. We Didn't Know It Was A Horror Show'
I thought Woodstock '99 was this crazy rock and roll riot, not the scene of alleged abuse and disregard for safety.
Watch some super-rare colour footage of Genesis, Hawkwind and David Bowie from the legendary 1970 Atomic Sunrise shows
These amazing previews promise great things for the long-anticipated film made during the week-long event
‘What the F-ck Do You Say to Ozzy Osbourne?’ Post Malone Meets the Prince of Darkness for the First Time
Click here to read the full article. On Post Malone’s darker Hollywood’s Bleeding LP, he welcomes Ozzy Osbourne on one of the album’s standouts, “Take What You Want,” and in turn a contemporary legend in the making meets a rock & roll god. Osbourne’s signature vocals open the track with an automatic timelessness only a rock icon like him can achieve. For someone like Malone, getting him on a track is one thing, but getting to finally meet the guy was “absolutely fucking mind-blowing.” In an exclusive clip, Malone greets the Prince of Darkness for the very first time. The footage...
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
Worst Solo Albums by Superstar Band Members
It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen. But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven. Unlike goose...
Mike Patton: "Prog? I've been called worse..."
No one's really suggesting Mike Patton's a cape-wearing prog rocker. But he admits that with some of his musical ventures, he does come close...
Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’
Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
