29th Annual YMCA Rowgatta
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately 9 nautical miles is this Saturday, August 13th. We start at 9:00 AM from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Rd. to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
Saturday’s vintage car show fun for the entire family
Grandma will reminisce about cruising back in the sixties or seventies in one of the interesting Corvettes coming, mom and dad may like the ’57 XK140 OTS Jag convertible or ’46 Dodge pick-up, while kids twelve and under will carefully examine all entries to cast their vote for the coveted “Kid’s Pick” trophy.
Aug. 12 update: Midcoast adds 30 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Panel approves weekly early release day
Time is what teachers need to be effective educators. That is the premise behind Interim Superintendent of Schools Robert “Bob” England’s proposal to have Wiscasset schools adopt an early release day (ERD) every week on Wednesdays “to increase the collaborative time for teachers and administrators to focus on those key fundamentals that make effective teaching, effective outcomes.”
Sue Heil Kibbe solo show at Saltwater Artists
Sue Kibbe is the featured artist of the week at the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor on Route 130, 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse. Her work can be seen daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. She is a resident of Southport Island and has pursued virtually every...
School committee hears about LCSO’s rapid response training program
Lieutenant Brendan Kane of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided a brief explanation of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program that LCSO has been trained on to the Wiscasset School Committee Aug. 9. “It is the model we use for teaching response to any type of violence...
