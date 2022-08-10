ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
Sean Roberts allegations, COVID education funding lawsuit, Gov. Stitt polling and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about calls from five Republican female lawmakers for Labor Commissioner candidate Sean Roberts to drop out of the race after accusations from his ex-wife of abuse and mistreatment, the ACLU of Oklahoma citing the downgrade of the Tulsa Public Schools accreditation in its opposition to House Bill 1775 and the Stitt Administration leveling a lawsuit of the Florida company in charge of handling COVID-19 education money following a scathing audit from the federal government.
Quarterhorse Named Official Horse of Oklahoma

This week, Oklahoma recognized what may be the most important animal in its history -- the Quarterhorse. State Senator Blake "Cowboy" Stephens authored a bill to make the Quarterhorse the official horse of Oklahoma after he discovered a letter sent back in 2019 by nine-year-old Julienne, asking for Oklahoma to name a horse as their mascot because we are known as the "Horse Show Capital of the World."
Report uncovers new evidence in death row inmate Richard Glossip's case, as Oklahoma lawmakers request new hearing

A law firm claims new evidence has been discovered in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. Glossip was convicted of hiring an accomplice to murder his boss in 1997. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.
Richard Glossip
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!

Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
Oklahoma governor signs new bill

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission experiencing statewide outage

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it’s experiencing an “agency-wide” outage. All local offices and call centers are without internet and are currently closed. OESC said the outage is impacting its ability to deliver all services, including access to claims and UI benefits information. OESC said...
