Leicester transfers: Owners investing in infrastructure to close the gap on the 'big six' in the long term

SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Chelsea's need for recognised No 9 laid bare
Chelsea were the better side in Sunday's pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham. They deserved to win, reflected in their 16 shots to Spurs' 10, an expected goals of 1.53 to 1.06. Thomas Tuchel's side dominated the ball, penned Tottenham back at times - especially in the first half - and ultimately conceded two contentious goals. Yet a familiar problem reared its ugly head.
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Watford striker before announcing Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
SkySports
Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced...
SkySports
Hearts 4-1 Dundee United: Jambos add to visitors' woes with 4-1 hammering
Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland heaped more misery on his old club as he set Hearts on their way to a 4-1 cinch Premiership victory at Tynecastle on Sunday. The Tannadice outfit were looking to bounce back from their 7-0 Europa Conference League thrashing away to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but they got off to the worst possible start when they fell behind in the first minute.
SkySports
Houssem Aouar: Nottingham Forest close to signing Lyon midfielder, according to Sky in Italy
Nottingham Forest are close to signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Sky in Italy. Aouar, who has made more than 200 appearances for Lyon, has less than 12 months left to run on his current contract with the Ligue 1 side. The 24-year-old reportedly saw a move to Real...
SkySports
Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future
Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Gabriel Jesus transforming Arsenal; Erik ten Hag's huge task at Man Utd
Brazilian conditions; Brazilian brilliance. Gabriel Jesus and his international team-mate Gabriel Martinelli were exceptional against Leicester. Gabriel Magalhaes wasn't bad at the back either. As north London sweltered the South Americans sambaed. Two goals and two assists was a stunning contribution from Jesus on his first Premier League start for...
SkySports
England heroes Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright on Ballon d'Or shortlist
England's Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month. Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the...
SkySports
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Charlton: Tyreeq Bakinson hits winner at Hillsborough
Tyreeq Bakinson's goal late in the game was enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Charlton. Barry Bannan had a chance for the hosts after only two minutes, glancing a header just wide. Charlton then enjoyed a good spell, with Albie Morgan having an effort saved by David...
SkySports
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees
Erik ten Hag said he could have taken off all of his “naïve” players at half-time after a catalogue of errors put them 4-0 down at the interval against Brentford. In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favours.
SkySports
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard
Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
SkySports
Barcelona expected to register new signings after raising £85m by selling 24.5 per cent of Barca Studios
Barcelona are expected to register a number of their new summer signings this week after raising £85m from selling 24.5 per cent of Barca Studios to Orpehus Media - but it is not yet clear whether it will be all of them. The La Liga club are waiting to...
SkySports
Gio van Bronckhorst: Rangers improving with every game; Ceri Bowley joins coaching set-up
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers are sharpening the tools which will be required to cut through St Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday. Rangers faced a well-organised and sturdy Kilmarnock side in Govan last week but came away with a 2-0 cinch Premiership win. The victory, sealed by a late Alfredo...
SkySports
Celtic transfer news: Ange Postecoglou targeting 'one or two' more signings
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of adding more players to his squad before the transfer window shuts. The Scottish champions have made seven signings so far this summer, including permanent deals for Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers. Postecoglou insists the club are not currently in negotiations with any potential signings,...
SkySports
Cardiff City 1-0 Birmingham: Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene hits winner for Steve Morison's Bluebirds
Jaden Philogene's first half strike was enough to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win over Birmingham on Saturday lunchtime. The 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee hit the winner after just 17 minutes at the Cardiff City Stadium, connecting with a Callum O'Dowda square ball to tap in his first goal for the club from close range.
SkySports
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has 'close bond' with transfer target
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he will always have a "close bond" with transfer target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The German did not shut down the links with the 33-year-old, with the Blues ready to sign the Gabon international if Barcelona allow him to leave this month. Tuchel managed Aubameyang at...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham: Taiwo Awoniyi goal earns victory as Declan Rice sees penalty saved
Taiwo Awoniyi's goal earned Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham as Premier League football returned to the City Ground after 23 years. The Nigerian bundled home on his full debut to leave the home support delirious but Steve Cooper's side needed Dean Henderson to save Declan Rice's second-half penalty for them to hold on to the three points.
