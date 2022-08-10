Steelers move practice up to 10:30 a.m. for 2nd day in a row

Another day, another change in the practice time for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the second day in a row, the Steelers have moved up practice at Saint Vincent to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather.

Practice originally was scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m. Fans holding tickets for the later practice time can use them at the morning session.

It is the fifth time in as many sessions that the Steelers have altered the venue or practice time because of weather. The annual night practice scheduled for last Friday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium was canceled because of lightning. The team moved practice Saturday to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. On Monday, practice was shifted from Saint Vincent to Memorial Stadium because the playing fields were unusable.

The Steelers are scheduled to practice Thursday at Saint Vincent before they play their first preseason game Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.