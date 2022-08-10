ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern to Close in February 2023

After 37 years, Marcello Russodivito is closing his Suffern restaurant this coming February. In an exclusive interview with “The Morning Show” last week, Marcello said after that he’ll focus more on his passion for Italy and travel…. Marcello says if you have an old gift certificate, you...
Rockland Officials Slam MTA Congestion Pricing Plan

Rockland officials aired their grievances yesterday over what they call taxation without representation via congestion pricing. So far, Rockland commuters could see additional tolls as high as $23 a day just for the privilege of entering Manhattan below 60th street. At a press conference yesterday at the Nanuet train station, Assemblyman Mike Lawler said Rockland and other west-of-Hudson commuters don’t get the level of service that justifies any tax increase disguised as a toll…
Pearl River Man Jailed After “Numerous” Ghost Guns and Weapon Silencers Allegedly Found by Sheriff, ATF

A Pearl River man already out of jail on parole finds himself back behind bars after a check by the sheriff, ATF and other agencies found him allegedly in possession of numerous ghost guns and weapon silencers. 42 year-old Timothy Lewis now faces more than a dozen weapons-related charges and a parole violation. That’s according to Rockland County Sheriff Lou Falco, who says Lewis did not indicate whether he had any plans to use or sell the weapons…
PEARL RIVER, NY

