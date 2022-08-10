A Pearl River man already out of jail on parole finds himself back behind bars after a check by the sheriff, ATF and other agencies found him allegedly in possession of numerous ghost guns and weapon silencers. 42 year-old Timothy Lewis now faces more than a dozen weapons-related charges and a parole violation. That’s according to Rockland County Sheriff Lou Falco, who says Lewis did not indicate whether he had any plans to use or sell the weapons…

PEARL RIVER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO