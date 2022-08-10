Read full article on original website
RCC Senior Club to Hear from Area Comedian/Actor About Life in a Pomona Orphanage
The Rockland County Senior Club is holding their monthly meeting tomorrow. Program Coordinator Eileen O’Brien-Cardona says the featured guest is actor and stand-up comic Mel Hancock…. The meeting is free and is being held tomorrow at noon at the Ellipse at RCC.
New Rockland Latino Real Estate Group to Host Free Networking Event in Haverstraw Tonight
A new Rockland real estate group that focuses on home ownership specifically for the Latino community is holding a free networking event tonight in North Rockland. Jacqueline Morales is president of “LORE” — Latinos of Real Estate, and says this new group is the first of its kind…
Marcello’s Ristorante in Suffern to Close in February 2023
After 37 years, Marcello Russodivito is closing his Suffern restaurant this coming February. In an exclusive interview with “The Morning Show” last week, Marcello said after that he’ll focus more on his passion for Italy and travel…. Marcello says if you have an old gift certificate, you...
Rockland Officials Slam MTA Congestion Pricing Plan
Rockland officials aired their grievances yesterday over what they call taxation without representation via congestion pricing. So far, Rockland commuters could see additional tolls as high as $23 a day just for the privilege of entering Manhattan below 60th street. At a press conference yesterday at the Nanuet train station, Assemblyman Mike Lawler said Rockland and other west-of-Hudson commuters don’t get the level of service that justifies any tax increase disguised as a toll…
Marian Shrine to Host Festival Celebrating 75th Anniversary and Annual Feast of the Assumption of Mary
The Marian Shrine in Stony Point is hosting their “Rise Up” Festival this weekend. Father Steve Shafran is Marian Shrine’s Coordinator, and says the festival celebrates the annual Feast of the Assumption of Mary and their 75th anniversary…. The event is tomorrow from 2-10pm at Marian Shrine...
Philly Teen Arrested, Released, Following Alleged Robbery at Nanuet Warehouse
A Philadelphia teen was released without bail but is due back in court today after being accused of taking part in a weekend robbery at a UPS warehouse in Nanuet. Clarkstown Police Detective Norman Peters says the incident took place in the early morning hours on Sunday…. Clarkstown supervisor George...
Pearl River Man Jailed After “Numerous” Ghost Guns and Weapon Silencers Allegedly Found by Sheriff, ATF
A Pearl River man already out of jail on parole finds himself back behind bars after a check by the sheriff, ATF and other agencies found him allegedly in possession of numerous ghost guns and weapon silencers. 42 year-old Timothy Lewis now faces more than a dozen weapons-related charges and a parole violation. That’s according to Rockland County Sheriff Lou Falco, who says Lewis did not indicate whether he had any plans to use or sell the weapons…
