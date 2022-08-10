Read full article on original website
Related
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Chrissy Teigen calls out fan who didn’t ‘recognize’ her in new photo
Chrissy Teigen called out a fan who didn’t “recognize” her in a new photo posted to Instagram. “I’ve had these teeth for like 10 years,” the cookbook author responded Sunday, referencing her veneers. In a follow-up comment, Teigen added, “You guys are somethin” when a separate fan asked why she is always “changing” her face. The comments came alongside an adorable photo of Teigen, 36, enjoying a boat ride with her son Miles lying on top of her. “keeping up with this one somehow,” she captioned the snap. Despite the critical commentary from her followers, the Cravings founder glowed in the image, likely because...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
RELATED PEOPLE
The View fans shocked as guest calls out host Whoopi Goldberg for looking ‘bored’ during live show
THE View fans were left shocked after a star guest called out Whoopi Goldberg for looking "bored" during her live TV show. Neil Patrick Harris, 49, appeared on The View to promote his new movie, Uncoupled. The Starship Troopers actor was much more interested in talking about Whoopi's distaste for...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'
ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend Nearly 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. Chrissy Teigen's family is getting bigger once again. The Cravings cookbook author is expecting another child with husband John Legend, she announced on Aug. 3. Sharing photos of her budding baby bump, Chrissy—who has been undergoing IVF treatments—wrote on Instagram, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors
The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’
Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
ETOnline.com
John Legend Says He and Chrissy Teigen Will 'Always Feel That Loss' of Son Jack Amid Pregnancy News
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have found joy in a new pregnancy, but will never forget about their devastating loss. The couple announced last week that they are expecting a rainbow baby two years after their son, Jack, was stillborn at 20 weeks gestation. Legend is reflecting on that heartbreaking...
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Telling Wife Blake Lively That He “Slipped Into Someone’s DMs Again”
Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala. You can definitely, maybe count on Ryan Reynolds to spark a friendship with just one message. As the Adam Project star recently revealed, he and Rob McElhenney became fast friends after Ryan slid into his DMs to compliment the actor on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
NFL・
Chrissy Teigen hits back at trolls who say they ‘don’t recognise her’ after pregnancy announcement
Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at social media trolls criticising her appearance, just days after the model announced she is pregnant.Teigen, 36, shared a smiling picture of herself with her son Miles to Instagram on 7 August. In the sweet image, the pair are seen enjoying a boat ride as the cookbook author cuddles her four-year-old son. She captioned the post: “Keeping up with this one somehow”.However, what social media users seemed to comment on more was Teigen’s appearance in the recent snap. But in true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she called out the critics who claimed she is always...
'The View' Scandal: Meghan McCain Admits She 'Started Lactating On Air' After Joy Behar Left Her Hysterically Crying
Meghan McCain revealed that the final straw in her decision to walk away from her seat at The View was not so surprisingly a remark made by rival cohost Joy Behar. During her appearance on "The Commentary Magazine Podcast" Thursday, August 4, the former cohost of the morning chat show said the comedian's response to her returning from maternity leave back in January 2021 made her realize the job wasn't worth it.“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you...
Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade. The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting "Wiser" After Welcoming Son With Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2. Tristan Thompson is feeling "wiser" as he returns to the ‘gram. The NBA star made his first Instagram feed post since news broke that he welcomed his second child with ex Khloe Kardashian, a baby boy via surrogate. For...
NBA・
E! News
202K+
Followers
49K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0