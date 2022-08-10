ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

District 70 welcomes back students

By Caroline Peters
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLQjr_0hBhKrVv00

District 70 is thrilled to be welcoming back students to class today. If you’re dropping off your kid this week, there are some things to note. Some of the schools have new bus loops. Be sure to leave early and give yourself more time.

This is all part of the bond projects that have been underway over the summer.

When students wrapped up the school year in June, many of the bond construction projects were not finished but District 70 is happy to bring back students to newly renovated buildings this week. From new ceilings to heating and cooling, these projects are improving the district’s schools.

“When they left in June, some of the work had not been completed so they will see many things to make them more comfortable and safe. They will just be thrilled to see what has happened over the summer,” said Lynnette Bonfiglio, Pueblo County School District 70 public information office. “The beginning of every new school year is the most exciting time. It’s a time for new beginnings and countless opportunities for our entire district and community.”

Since their bond projects are still finishing up, Pleasant View Middle School and Vineland Middle School are delayed and will start classes in three weeks.

Still, District 70 is happy to have 20 out of their 22 schools starting classes this week.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Local organization looking for youth ambassadors for Kindness Clubs in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Kindness A Day (AKAD), is a local organization in Pueblo with the goal of promoting kindness through acts of kindness, quotes, and songs. The organization is currently looking for youth ambassadors for kindness clubs at each Pueblo middle and high school. Youth ambassadors will lead activities around their school/community.
PUEBLO, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

RE-1 School Board Faces Hundreds of Citizens

More than 100 people gathered in the Cañon City School Board District office while another 100 or more gathered in the Cañon City Middle School auditorium to watch the video of what their school board was going to do with the proposed AC-E3 Transgender Policy, which is available at www.canoncityschool.org.
CANON CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Pueblo County, CO
Education
County
Pueblo County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Vineland Middle School#Roku#Appletv#Koaa News5
KXRM

Pueblo receives $16.8 million funding grant for infrastructure

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo has received notice from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) that $16.8 million will be awarded to the city as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. With support from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Springs Utilities to end energy-saving rebate programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As renewable energy moves in and our world electrifies, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is canceling the LED lighting rebate and rooftop solar programs. The programs encouraged businesses to switch to LEDs and homeowners to install solar panels. The decision to end the rebate comes after incentives were launched in 2013. Companies that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a 13 Investigates report outlined allegations of discrimination and retaliation in the office of the Pueblo Mayor, the Pueblo City Council President claims the council was not briefed on pending litigation before the report aired. The report detailed reasons why the former Deputy City Clerk in Pueblo is suing the The post Pueblo City Council President says she learned of pending litigation from a KRDO story appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Fiber network construction is set to begin in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) announced a plan to build a city-wide fiber network that will enhance utility operations earlier this year. CSU says that earlier this week a contract with ADB Companies was completed. Construction of this network will begin by the end of September...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy