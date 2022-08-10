Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Keo Motsepe Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks for Her' (Exclusive)
Anne Heche is getting well-wishes from her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, following the car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. In an exclusive statement to ET, the 32-year-old dancing pro sent prayers for the actress. "Anne was my partner on DWTS...
Kate Bosworth Files For Divorce From Michael Polish Amid Romance With Justin Long
Kate Bosworth has officially filed for divorce from her husband, director Michael Polish, after 8 years, according to documents obtained on July 15 by The Blast. The outlet reported Friday that the Before I Wake star, 39, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their now pending divorce. Kate first put the public on notice that she and Michael, 51, were on the outs back in August, when she posted a heartfelt statement via Instagram.
Anne Heche's 'Devastated' Director & Co-Star Speak Out About Her Hospitalization and Upcoming Film (Exclusive)
Anne Heche's director and co-star are opening up about her impact on her upcoming project, the Lifetime film Girl in Room 13. Director Elisabeth Rohm and Larissa Dias, who stars as Heche's character's daughter, spoke with ET on Thursday about the TV movie -- part of Lifetime's "Ripped From the Headlines" franchise -- that tells a harrowing story of a recovering addict who becomes trapped in the world of human trafficking.
Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With Model Girlfriend Marie-Lou, Hints She May Appear on ‘Selling Sunset’
John Salangsang/Shutterstock Making it official! Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Marie-Lou, just made their red carpet debut at a movie premiere. The Selling Sunset star, 45, and the model cozied up at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's new movie Day Shift on Wednesday, August 10. In several photos, the Oppenheim Group cofounder — wearing […]
Actor Anne Heche Pronounced ‘Brain Dead’ At 53: Family [UPDATED]
The actor is on life support while her family determines if she can be an organ donor.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson hasn't had the easiest journey when it comes to love — but she found something special with Danny Fujikawa. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. Hudson surprised fans with her pregnancy news, posting footage of a sex reveal party on […]
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Rosario Dawson Says 'I Love You' to Nnamdi Okafor Following Corey Booker Split
Rosario Dawson has a new love in her life. The Mandolorian actress has seemingly confirmed a romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor via a sweet new video in which the pair exchange "I Love Yous" with each other. Dawson shared the clip to Instagram on Tuesday. In the brief snippet,...
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'
Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos
Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
Jason Sudeikis Loses Custody Claim to Olivia Wilde, Judge Rules California is Kids’ Home State: Report
Jason Sudeikis' custody petition against Olivia Wilde was dismissed this week after a judge ruled that their children's home state is California. Page Sixconfirmed the ruling on Wednesday. Sudeikis first brought a case against Wilde in New York City family court over their two shared children -- Otis, 8, and...
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez
More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Kate Hudson’s Best Photos With Her Kids Over the Years: Family Album
The best blended family! Kate Hudson has three children at home and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress shares her eldest son with Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, welcoming Ryder in 2004. While she and the musician were married at the time, they split two years later and were granted joint custody. […]
